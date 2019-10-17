Students of literature might recall the dialogue between Romeo and Juliet in Act II of Shakespeare’s famous play. While proclaiming their love for one another, they note that what prevents their being together is only their names. Juliet pleads to Romeo:
Deny they father, and refuse thy name. …
‘Tis but thy name that is my enemy …
What’s in a name? that which we call a rose
By any other name would smell as sweet …
Romeo, doff thy name;
And for that name, which is no part of thee,
Take all myself.
In the 32nd chapter of Genesis when Jacob encounters a stranger at the Jabbock ford, we also read a story about a name change. Jacob and his brother Esau were sons of Isaac and Rebekah. They struggled against each other even in the womb, and when they were born, Jacob emerged second with his hand gripping Esau’s heel. (Gen. 25: 26) Some sources suggest that the name Jacob is a play on the Hebrew word “heel”, and others indicate that it speaks of Jacob’s future supplanting of his brother’s place in the family hierarchy.
When Jacob spent a night wrestling with a mysterious being the question of identity and names emerged. The stranger asked Jacob “What is your name?” and in the course of their struggle, he renamed Jacob “Israel” which means “one who strives with God”.
What does the changing of Jacob’s name represent?
Our relationship with names is deeply personal. Parents spend hours poring over name books when children are born. Some people struggle with whether to take on a new name in marriage or divorce. For many, what we are called speaks to the core of who we perceive ourselves to be, and learning a person’s name can be the first step in building a more meaningful relationship. Yet, scripture reminds us that God knows us and calls us by name from the day we are made.
Since they were babies, my partner and I have reminded our children of their baptisms at night as they go to bed. The Lutheran rite involves saying to the baptismal candidate, “Full-name, child of God, you have been sealed by the Holy Spirit and marked with the cross of Christ forever.” For a time our daughter included that phrase, child of God, when people would ask her what her name was. I marveled at her wisdom, because this is a name that she holds but that also connects her to all people created in God’s image.
We all might wrestle at times in our relationship with the divine. When we do, like Jacob, we will emerge changed. He came away from his encounter limping and with a new name. When we encounter holiness today, how are we changed?
Juliet asked, “What’s in a name?” Perhaps it is the beginning of a relationship that transcends human understanding. Perhaps it is the articulation of a state of being that is enduring. Perhaps it is a reminder that we all are known by God and are beloved.
