Watch Now: They're praying for peace in downtown Hickory
Hands were raised in praise Friday night in Hickory.

Area church leaders and community members gathered Friday evening in downtown Hickory to pray. About 100 people joined together and prayed for America. They prayed for healing in the country, for a revival to begin in society, and for the safekeeping of those participating in tomorrow’s protest planned in downtown Hickory.

Pastor Kathy Johnson of Greater Shekinah Glory Church in Hickory helped organize the event. “(We) see the need for prayer to call on God for help during this very trying time in our great country,” Johnson said this week.

Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

