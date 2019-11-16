VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will light up again this year in shining holiday splendor.
The annual Lighting Of The Trail ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Trail, located at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese.
The Trail of Lights features more than 100,000 LED bulbs fashioned into favorite Christmas scenes displayed throughout the outdoor museum. All of the scenes relate to the history of the Waldensian people, but the most important thing is that the displays are focused on Jesus, according to Trail of Faith founder and president, former N.C. Sen. Jim Jacumin.
Founded in 1993, the Trail of Faith portrays the history of the Waldensian people back to the time of the biblical Apostles, according to the museum’s website, www.waldensiantrailoffaith.org. Scattered among the property are 15 buildings and monuments that detail the history of each phase in the Waldenses’ journey. The museum tour brings to life the struggles faced by the Waldensian people, pays tribute to their sacrifices and also celebrates their success and triumphs. The Waldensian people were considered to be people who lived by the scripture and were “tortured, exiled, and martyred, and still the faith that drove them from the Alpine Valleys of Italy to the foothills of North Carolina survived.”
Visitors can look forward to students from Drexel Elementary playing music and singing for a short time before Jacumin reads the Christmas story.
“It’s important for us to share the Christmas story with the kids, because the kids are what this event is really about,” Jacumin said.“Children play an important role in Christmas, and it is important for us to pass on what we know.”
As done in years past, three students will be chosen to turn on the lights at the end of the ceremony, marking the traditional lighting of the trail. This year, students from Drexel Elementary will be guided by their teacher, Margaret Smith, in their performance of Christmas favorites.
The Trail of Lights display attracts a steady flow of traffic coming through the museum, generally averaging 30-40 vehicles a night to enjoy the lights display, Jacumin said.
“We love having families bring their children, and we want folks to just come and enjoy themselves,” Jacumin said. “We have visitors that come all the way from Charlotte for our lighting ceremony and to see the Trail of Lights. Each year, we have between 7,000 and 8,000 visitors. The whole event really reminds us what Christmas is about, and that is doing for others and doing something for someone else. It enriches the building blocks of society and it’s a joy to be able to give back — and that’s a big part of the community.”
Volunteers at the Trail of Faith, also known as “trail friends,” began testing the lights and setting up the Christmas scenes a month in advance to prepare for the ceremony. The event relies entirely on volunteer help, according to Sheryl Tron, office assistant at the Trail. She said the ceremony would not be possible without the help of the “trail friends.”
Visitors to the lighting ceremony are encouraged to stop by the Visitor’s Center, where hot chocolate and hot apple cider will be served alongside refreshments.
The Trail of Faith, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 funded by donations from guests each year. There is no admission fee to the Christmas lights display, but the Trail of Faith will gladly accept donations to help fund December’s utility bill.
The Trail of Lights will be open from 6-9 p.m. every night through Dec. 24. The Visitor Center will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There will be no lights on Christmas Day, but the lights will be on Christmas Eve.
For more information on the Christmas lights display, lighting ceremony or the Waldensian Trail of Faith, call the Trail office at 828-874-1893, visit www.trailoffaith.com, or email trailoffaith1893@gmail.com.
The Waldensian Trail of Faith is located at 401 Church St., NW in Valdese.
