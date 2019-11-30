NEWTON — Most nonprofits in any community could not exist without their volunteers.
They’re the extra pair of hands, the additional perspective and the constant voice of affirmation telling everyone who’ll listen, the work of their agency is important to the lives of those in need.
Every year the Catawba County United Way Volunteer Center encourages local nonprofits, not-for-profits, churches, individuals and local businesses to shine a light on some of their most impactful volunteers through the annual Giving from the Heart awards, which was recently held at the Catawba Country Club in Newton.
This year’s winners included: Individual Volunteer — Vickie Scott, nominated by Nu-Dimensions Inc.; Group Volunteers — Pat Anderson and JoAnn Spees, nominated by Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center; and Youth Volunteer — Joseph Hicks, nominated by Catawba County Backpack Program, Hickory Greenway Harvest and Cooperative Extension 4-H.
“I had people in my life who gave their time to me, so now I want to give back. It’s all I know to do, to give back,” Scott said.
There was a total of 29 individuals nominated, eight groups and four youth nominated for their volunteer work.
The individual nominees included: Kirstin Abernethy — nominated by GHCCM; Rev. Greg Alms — nominated by Council on Adolescents; Patti Blaine — nominated by Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center; Jill Brown — nominated by Safe Harbor; Dan Castilleja — nominated by Safe Harbor; Denise Clay — nominated by Alzheimer’s Association WCC; Jennifer Deal — nominated by Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center; Ann Diener — nominated by Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center; Terri Franco — nominated by Adult Life Programs; Kim Frankel — nominated by Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center; Frances Garrard — nominated by Safe Harbor New Day NOW Program; Betty Gast — nominated by Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center; Sharon Gilmore — nominated by Safe Harbor; Renetta Hamrick — nominated by Onyx Village; Dee Hartman — nominated by Catawba Science Center; Beth Hatley — nominated by Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse; Thomas Hill — nominated by Joseph Hill Reach Back Tutorial Program; Dot Holdsclaw — nominated by ECCCM; Melanie Katz — nominated by GHCCM; Benny Lytton — nominated by Bandys High School Athletic Dept.; Bobby McFarland — nominated by The Salvation Army Shelter of Hope; Kelly Mozgala — nominated by Council on Adolescents; Hani Nassar — nominated by United Arts Council of Catawba County; Tim Shuford — nominated by Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley; Brenda Teague — nominated by Connections/CVBH; Linda Thompson — nominated by GHCCM; Jeff Whisenant — nominated by Catawba Science Center and Alice Williams — nominated by Catawba Elementary Pre-K.
Group nominees included: 4-H Dairy Steer Project Committee — nominated by Catawba County 4-H; Design Foundry — nominated by Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse; Ed and Melody Fidecaro — nominated by Catawba County Meals on Wheels; Linda and Dave Henson — nominated by Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center; LRU Kappa Delta Sorority — nominated by Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center; CVBH/Life Skills — nominated by Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare; and Dirk Schoellner, Mitchell Cloud, Chris Hughes and Joe Kaminski — nominated by Catawba Science Center.
Youth nominees included: Dylan Hedrick — nominated by Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse, Anna Kirby — nominated by The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, and Brynne Van-Allsburg — nominated by Safe Harbor Rescue Mission.
The 2019 N.C. Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service Recipients included: Alex Fisher — Youth Group and Medallion Award winner, Paul Loftin — Individual Recipient, and Augustine Literacy Project Tutors — Group Recipient.
This year’s guest speaker was Emily Elliott Gaffney, executive director of Heart Math Tutoring.
“Most people volunteer without recognition in mind, so the opportunity to shine a light on that and let other people see those working side by side to make a community a better place is really powerful,” Gaffney said.
Sponsors for 2019 included Premier Partners — Piedmont Natural Gas and PNC Bank, Gold Partner — First Security Insurance, Bronze Partner — Catawba Valley Health System. The invocation was by Rev. Robert Silber, ECCCM Executive Director. Music was provided by J.C. Epting, and WHKY Radio host Hal Row was the master of ceremonies.
For more information about the Catawba County United Way or to see more photos, visit ccunitedway.com or the CCUW Facebook page at facebook.com/catawbacountyunitedway/.
