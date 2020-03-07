NEWTON - United Church Homes and Services (UCHS) Foundation, headquartered in Newton, held the fourth annual Philanthropy Luncheon at Rock Barn Golf & Spa on Feb. 27.
UCHS is the not-for-profit corporate entity for three continuing care retirement communities (Abernethy Laurels in Newton, Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville, and Lake Prince Woods in Suffolk, Virginia), seven HUD 202 supportive housing communities across North Carolina, one Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) covering Davidson, Davie, Rowan and Iredell counties, and one child care Center in Thomasville.
The UCHS Philanthropy Luncheon was an opportunity to share the mission of the organization. The highlight of the event honored and celebrated the Rev. Donald Flick and Jo Anne Flick, for their visionary leadership and long-time dedicated service to United Church Homes and Services.
Don Flick came to United Church Homes and Services in 1980 as Administrative Assistant and Director of Development. That same year, he received his doctorate from Lancaster Theological Seminary and his dissertation theme was “Ministry of the Elderly.” He became a leader in the field of aging and retirement living and was active on the state and national levels. Flick served in many roles throughout his duration with the organization and mastered many visionary projects. In 1984, he became the CEO of UCHS and led the corporation through a period of phenomenal growth. Under his leadership, UCHS grew from one community, Abernethy Laurels, to a multi-faceted ministry. Flick retired from UCHS in 1997.
Jo Anne Flick was a member of the UCHS staff from 1984 through 1993. She served in numerous capacities at Abernethy Laurels including Village Coordinator, Administrative Assistant and Volunteer Coordinator. In 1994, post retirement, she offered her time and talent to develop a resale store in Newton where by the proceeds would benefit United Church Homes and Services. The Gift and Thrift resale shop opened in Newton and served UCHS and the community successfully for many years. Though UCHS no longer operates Gift and Thrift, they are still involved with the store through LINC Ministries who oversees the thrift store and other community programs with the support of Don and Jo Anne Flick.
“The Flicks have continued to be friends and supporters of United Church Homes and Services for more than 40 years,” shared Lee Syria, President/CEO of United Church Homes and Services. “It is my hope that this ministry continues to carry their legacy forward and make them proud.”
The Flicks received a standing ovation in addition to an engraved vase that read: “With greatest appreciation, we are proud to honor Rev. Dr. Donald Flick and Mrs. Jo Anne Flick for decades of unwavering support, guidance and dedication to United Church Homes and Services – February 21, 2020.”
Don and Jo Anne Flick will join other UCHS recipients of this award for their long-term service and commitment to UCHS:
Jack Frank 2017
Dwight Hedrick 2018
C. Boyce Sink 2019 (posthumously)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.