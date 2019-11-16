HICKORY — Each year The Catawba County United Way Teen Christmas makes sure local teens are not forgotten during the holiday season.
The program provides clothing and gifts to teens, ages 13-18, from low-income families who have completed a need-based application process and qualified to receive Catawba County Christmas Bureau assistance. There are 350 teens registered this year, a hundred more than in 2018.
The program also serves teenagers who are homeless, displaced, pregnant or parenting, or without guardianship and referred by counselors in the three Catawba school systems.
These teens have no parent to complete the application for them, and no parent to visit the fairgrounds and collect their gifts. School personnel become their Christmas guardians, completing the applications, providing information on clothing sizes, identifying needs and coming to the fairgrounds to collect and deliver the gifts.
Teen Christmas is done in conjunction with the annual Christmas Bureau, at which The Salvation Army provides the gifts for children age 0-12 through the Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs.
During the distribution at the Christmas Bureau, parents of the teens select gifts and clothing plus either a gift basket that may be hygiene, beauty, art or movie themed, or they select one other gift such as perfume, hair care items, headphones, bedspreads, art kits, or athletic equipment such as balls or fishing gear. The baskets are donated by members of the community each year.
Donations are still needed to purchase more gifts and clothing.
If you’d like to help support Teen Christmas, make checks payable to Catawba County United Way, identify for Teen Christmas and mail them to the CCUW, 2760 Tate Blvd. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or Rose Arant at 37 River Pointe Drive, Hickory, NC 28601.
For more information, call 828-327-6851.
