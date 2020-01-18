Freedom Riders

HICKORY - HCAM Performing Arts Academy will present "Freedom Riders!" at noon Monday at the Ridgeview Recreation Center in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The free, 20-minute skit includes historical vignettes that represent significant moments in time---including words from Martin Luther King Jr.-- and even a scene from the life of Rosa Parks.

The performance follows the MLK march from Lenoir-Rhyne University to the Recreation Center. Directed by Jackie Finley, theater arts instructor, the free performance is open to the entire community.

The cast includes:

Narrator: Zowie Michael

Tiffany: Deja Millsaps

Jennifer: Katherine Edwards

Suzy: Angeleah Propst

Steven: Orion Lutz

Diane: Michael Cuevas

Earl: Steven Darrah

Linda Brown: Micheal Cuevas

Harry Briggs: Jeremiah Finch

Newscaster: Jacob Elliott

Southerner: Alexis Crafton

Anne Thompson: Eden Johns

Elizabeth Eckford: Micheal Cuevas

Soldier: Steven Darrah

Bus Driver: Amethyst Hildebran

Rosa Parks: Michael Cuevas

White Passenger: Alexis Crafton

Dr. Martin Luther King: Orion Lutz

Gov. George Wallace: Jacob Elliott

Andrew Goodman: Samuel Isenhour

James Chaney: Jeremiah Finch

Police Officers: Amethyst Hildebran, Angeleah Propst

