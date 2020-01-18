HICKORY - HCAM Performing Arts Academy will present "Freedom Riders!" at noon Monday at the Ridgeview Recreation Center in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The free, 20-minute skit includes historical vignettes that represent significant moments in time---including words from Martin Luther King Jr.-- and even a scene from the life of Rosa Parks.
The performance follows the MLK march from Lenoir-Rhyne University to the Recreation Center. Directed by Jackie Finley, theater arts instructor, the free performance is open to the entire community.
The cast includes:
Narrator: Zowie Michael
Tiffany: Deja Millsaps
Jennifer: Katherine Edwards
Suzy: Angeleah Propst
Steven: Orion Lutz
Diane: Michael Cuevas
Earl: Steven Darrah
Linda Brown: Micheal Cuevas
Harry Briggs: Jeremiah Finch
Newscaster: Jacob Elliott
Southerner: Alexis Crafton
Anne Thompson: Eden Johns
Elizabeth Eckford: Micheal Cuevas
Soldier: Steven Darrah
Bus Driver: Amethyst Hildebran
Rosa Parks: Michael Cuevas
White Passenger: Alexis Crafton
Dr. Martin Luther King: Orion Lutz
Gov. George Wallace: Jacob Elliott
Andrew Goodman: Samuel Isenhour
James Chaney: Jeremiah Finch
Police Officers: Amethyst Hildebran, Angeleah Propst
