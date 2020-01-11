HICKORY — Safe Harbor recently received a grant from the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund. This grant was in the amount of $5,000 to go towards the cost of running Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman yearlong recovery program.
The program provides holistic care for women who have struggled with addiction most of their lives. Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman program has a 70% success rate of women living in recovery one year after graduation.
Safe Harbor feels tremendously blessed that the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund has provided funding to go towards life transformation, said Vicki Murray, Executive Director of Safe Harbor.
“It’s not just one life that is being transformed but entire families, for generations to come,” Murray said.
Safe Harbor is a Christ-centered, 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization with two main programs: the Whole Woman year-long residential recovery program for women and the Greenleaf Transitional Housing program for women and children.
They also offer many services for women in their 10,000-square-foot Chloe Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center. Safe Harbor offers life skills and discipleship classes, recovery services, support groups, Bible studies as well as houses a Day Center for women and children experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless.
In the evening, the Renewal Community Center is a venue for coed support groups and community events. Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse provides job training for their program participants and raises dollars to support the ministry.
