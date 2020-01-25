NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover recently recognized three organizations for their mission and work — The Salvation Army, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, and Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County.
Each organization was gifted $5,000 from the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover to continue their missions in Catawba County.
The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover was chartered Jan. 25, 1949, and continues to be faithful to its mission to “Be recognized as a vibrant club working together to make a lasting impact on the lives of others.” It is the belief of the board of directors and membership of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover that the three listed organizations parallel the Rotary mission and are deserving of the donations to broaden their efforts and impact on the county.
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible and its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Their mission is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.
Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry brings together the resources of the Christian community to serve the people in need of crisis assistance, support and education, in response to God’s call. To fully assist those in need, ECCCM provides full case management to each family, providing a hand up, not a handout, that is designed to walk with those in need until the crisis situation is alleviated.
The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County exists to build a community dedicated to the prevention of and the coordinated response to child abuse and neglect. Their mission is to advocate for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million people who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change by providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover meets every Tuesday at noon. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization may contact Joy Cline at 465-8014.
