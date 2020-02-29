But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you. Acts1:8a (NLT)
“Powerlessness is our greatest treasure. Don’t try to get rid of it,” writes Thomas Keating in “Reflections on the Unknowable.”
We all know what it means to be powerless. What it feels like. Our spouse wants out of a marriage when we want to keep our commitment. Our child continues to gives us nothing but grief no matter what we do. Someone with power discriminates against us because of our gender, race or sexual orientation. We are abused at work but have to keep that job to survive. Or ultimately, we receive that terminal diagnosis as the doctor gives it to us straight.
When we are in a powerless situation, all in our being screams: “Let me out of this situation! I need relief!” So with all its downside, how can powerlessness be a treasure?
Keating goes on to say something like this: “Don’t be in too big of a hurry to get rid of powerlessness because God wants to use that powerless situation to transform us.” When we live in our powerless moments, God can get to the deep places of our being and more thoroughly work in us.
When we have power and are in control, or at least believe we are in control, we don’t have much need for God. We don’t need to examine ourselves critically or see just what we are made of. But when powerless comes, we are forced to see what we are made of, what matters most, and on what or whom we rely. This is a time of reckoning.
And the potential is there to draw closer to God, acknowledging our dependence on God and experiencing the reality of God’s presence and power in ways not possible otherwise. The Apostle Paul acknowledges this himself. He had an affliction and had prayed three times for relief from it, but to no avail. And the Lord said to him, “My grace is enough for you, because power is made perfect in weakness.” (2 Corinthians 12:9, CEB).
When we are most weak, vulnerable and powerless, in a somewhat miraculous way, God’s strength becomes real to us, making us strong. Paul wanted out of his predicament and yet in the end, he found how valuable his weakness was to his relationship with God.
Not only does our powerlessness bring us closer to God, God glory is revealed in the way God works in those who are powerless. God used Moses, who was a murderer, a fugitive, a stutterer who lacked self-confidence, to free God’s people from the most powerful nation on Earth. God’s power was revealed, when Gideon, the least from the smallest tribe, with just a handful of men defeated Israel’s enemies. The Bible tells us of story after story of God using the powerless to manifest God’s great power.
As we reflect on our own need for God, during this season of Lent, may we look at the powerless of Christ, who asked his disciples to put away the sword when confronted by the powers of this world. He went like a sheep to the slaughter to death on a cruel cross trusting in the mighty power of God. And the greatest power, that over death, came forth from the grave.
