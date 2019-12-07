HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way will announce this year’s Fair Share Donor Car Giveaway winner on Wednesday during the eighth annual event at Paramount Automotive Group in Hickory.
Employees of companies participating in this year’s Catawba County United Way (CCUW) campaign who were Fair Share Donors (one hour pay per month) went into 10 drawings starting in September for a chance at being a finalist to win either a Kia Forte, Hyundai Elantra or Volkswagen Jetta from Paramount Automotive.
The tradition was started when Benny Yount, owner of Paramount Automotive, decided he wanted a way to help support the annual Catawba County United Way campaign.
He knows the value of nonprofits firsthand. During last year’s event, Yount shared the story of how The Salvation Army brought his family a box of food during Christmas and the impact that kindness had on him as a child.
“I read something the other day that there’s almost 40 million people in this country who go hungry every night, and I doubt any of us in this room went to bed hungry,” Yount said at the 2018 event. “We got so much to be thankful for, and we’re thankful for the United Way and the many organizations they support and all the things those organizations do to help people.”
While there is the obvious excitement around giving away a brand-new car, the true highlight of this yearly event is the awareness it helps bring to the mission of the United Way.
The Catawba County United Way’s work is focused on the building blocks for a good life: education, income and health. In 2018, local agencies who received funding from the CCUW helped improve the lives of more than 35,000 people.
Donor gifts helped fund mentoring programs for at-risk youth, provided shelter for the homeless, provided crisis assistance counseling for families, provided sexual assault services, emergency and disaster services, breast health education, supported Meals on Wheels and provided education on sexually transmitted diseases and Hep C.
This year’s 10 finalists include: Samantha Owens from Shurtape Technologies, Amy Robinson from Vanguard, Robin Ferrell from Fiber-Line, Verna Tapp from Shurtape Technologies, Keith Rice from Vanguard, Danny Miller from Shurtape Technologies, Lisa Thompson from Catawba County DSS, Kimberly Hayes from Catawba County Schools, Minda Scronce from Century Furniture and Brian Hendrix from CertainTeed.
The drawings were done each week by Russell Isenhour, CPAs.
Last year’s winner was Conover School teacher Susan Estes.
The nine finalists who don’t win a car receive special gifts donated by local companies and individual families to help show their support of the United Way.
The vision of the Catawba County United Way is to be the most effective and efficient organization that identifies and prioritizes the greatest unmet human needs in the community and mobilizes local resources to meet those needs.
To make a donation or to learn more about the Catawba County United Way’s mission, call 828-327-6851 or visit ccunitedway.com. Also visit the Catawba County United Way’s Facebook page.
