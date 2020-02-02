Agencies across Catawba County conducted the annual point-in-time count of the homeless population Thursday.
The data collected will not be available for some time, but data collected over the last decade provides a look into the trends for homelessness in the county.
Between 2009 and 2017, the number of homeless ranged between a low of 222 and a high of 285.
Over the last two years, the number jumped to 310 in 2018 and 318 in 2019.
The count of the homeless only includes individuals living on the streets or in a tent, shelter, vehicle or hotel room paid for by someone else, said Teena Willis, housing development manager at Partners Behavioral Health Management.
Willis attributed the increase in the homeless numbers to the higher cost of living.
“Housing costs are rising, the cost of living is going up in general but wages aren’t going up, disability is not going up at the same rate, so there’s a bigger gap,” Willis said. “I don’t want to say we’re in a housing crisis, but that’s where it’s headed because we just don’t have enough affordable housing.”
