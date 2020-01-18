HICKORY - Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Children’s Protection Award. Previously known as the Hancock-Settlemyre Award, this award is presented yearly by the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center.
The award honors the person, community group or business whose efforts have reduced family stress and improved the quality of family life, thereby reducing the risk of child abuse and neglect in Catawba County.
The nominee’s service to children must have been provided in Catawba County. The nominee must be recognized as directly responsible for improving the quality of life in the community.
The 2019 winner was Darlene Burgess, who said she was really touched by receiving the Children’s Protection Award.
“It was a great honor and privilege to receive this award,"
Burgess said. "I’m thankful that I have had opportunities to help so many children. I’m thankful that God placed me in the job I had at Catawba County Public Health. There are still so many children that need our help and protection. I feel blessed that I was able to share in honoring the children that were lost to abuse in 2018.”
The Children’s Protection Award will be presented at “An Evening of Hope for our Children” on March 24. This event is co-sponsored by the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center and the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
Nomination forms can be downloaded at the CAPC’s website, which is catawbacountycapc.org. Applications must indicate whether the nomination is made for a community volunteer, or for a professional whose job includes working with or for children. One letter of recommendation from a person who is familiar with the nominee’s service must also be included. The letter must explain how and why the service rendered by the nominee is extraordinary. The nomination must also include a list of results related to the service provided by the nominee.
All nomination materials for the Children’s Protection Award must reach the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center by 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
If emailing, send nomination forms to Connie Engart at cengart@catawbacountync.gov or mail to CAPC, 4360 County Home Road, Conover, NC 38613, Attn: Connie Engart. Nominations may also be faxed to the CAPC at 828-256-7711.
The CAPC advocates for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma. For additional information about how you can learn to prevent and respond to suspected child abuse, go to the Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County at http://www.catawbacountycapc.org or call 828-465-9296.
