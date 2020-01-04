HICKORY - The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) salutes the volunteers who donate their time and talents to keep the ministry’s doors open. On any given day the ministry has volunteers helping in all service areas.
Whether it’s 31 Thrift and More!, the Nutrition Center, Client Services, the Pharmacy, the Medical Clinic or at the Whole Life Center, there are volunteers who are dedicating their time to GHCCM.
GHCCM has 32 employees who are either full-time or part-time. The ministry serves more than 2,000 clients (neighbors) in need each month. The staff at GHCCM sees volunteers as a vital part of the ministry. Without volunteers, it would be impossible to offer the varied services that are available to our most vulnerable neighbors.
Research shows that it generally takes 10 volunteers to equal one full-time staff person. Therefore, the need for additional volunteers is essential. GHCCM welcomes anyone who is interested in volunteering.
GHCCM has more than 300 volunteers. There are no requirements to be a volunteer other than a willingness to give time to a ministry whose mission is to provide hope, help and healing for all in most need through service, advocacy and community support. Whether it’s an hour a week, an hour a month or any amount of time big or small, GHCCM is grateful to those who serve.
As stated by GHCCM Volunteer Coordinator Linda Gensheimer, “Volunteering offers a way to give back, have fun, meet people, make friends, and to have an overall feeling of accomplishment."
There are numerous examples of volunteer opportunities at GHCCM. Individuals or groups are invited to tour the ministry to determine where they are interested in helping.
Client Services offers the opportunity to meet clients, to assess their needs, and assist them with the next step. Nutrition Services has a need for volunteers to help with sorting and distributing food. The Pharmacy utilizes volunteers to fill prescriptions (under the supervision of a pharmacist) and to check-in/check-out prescriptions for neighbors.
The Medical Clinic has volunteer positions at the front desk and in the clinic. The Whole Life Center invites volunteers who have time to teach life skills i.e. budgeting, nutrition, computer skills, GED classes, cooking classes, parenting classes, etc.
31 Thrift and More! is the thrift store located at GHCCM and is open to the public. 31 Thrift and More! relies on the public for donations of clothing and housewares. Monies generated from sales support the mission of GHCCM. Although the store is primarily a place to find that treasure at a reduced cost, it is also a location for clients to secure needed clothing when in a crisis. 31 Thrift and More! accepts donations from the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas including accepting donations and sorting/pricing. 31 Thrift and More! is also in need of individuals who enjoy being a greeter, a salesperson or a cashier.
Beyond the day-to-day operations of GHCCM, there are one-time or periodic projects for volunteer groups. These projects could include keeping the grounds clean, weeded, mowed and trimmed or special projects i.e. a maintenance projects, painting, deep cleaning, etc.
To volunteer or inquire about the different volunteer opportunities send an email to outreach@ccmHickory.org or contact Linda Gensheimer, 828-323-7904.
To financially support GHCCM send contributions to 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory NC, 28602, Attention Linda Wade, call 828-323-7903, or donate securely online from the Greater Hickory CCM website ccmhickory.org/donate . For more information visit info@ccmHickory.org or visit our website www.ccmHickory.org
