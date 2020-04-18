HICKORY — Prior to the statewide stay-at-home directive, the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) conducted a successful fundraising campaign to support the addition of the Whole Life Center. The ministry is unable to hold a traditional grand opening and celebration at this time, but recognizes its naming partners.
GHCCM announced that the facility will be known as the Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center. Dr. John de Perczel was an orthopedic physician for 35 years in Hickory. He died in 2016. Carol, his wife of 38 years, said, “John, my husband, was a long-time volunteer at GHCCM in the free and charitable medical clinic. As an orthopedic surgeon, he was able to help the indigent of our community who otherwise could not get relief from chronic joint pain. GHCCM held a warm place in his heart. I am thrilled for this opportunity to do something in his memory that was so special to him.”
Additional naming partners include the following individuals, businesses and foundations who provided significant support of the WLC: the Facility Beautification and Maintenance Sponsor, Lowes Foods, Alex Lee, MDI; the Lobby Sponsor, Catawba Valley Health System; the Charlie Cart Mobile Teaching Kitchen, TSH Charitable Foundation; Communication Services, Jim and Judith Tarlton; the Computer Lab, Beaver Family Foundation; the Community Health Worker office, Frye Regional Medical Center; the NETworX office, Guy and Veronica Guarino; Landscape Design and Installation, the Goebelbecker Family, Mark Valcourt, Earth Tender, Inc and the Episcopal Church of the Ascension Boy Scout Troop No. 726; the Teaching Classroom, Corning Incorporated Foundation; Shared Multi-Purpose Office, David and Elaine Myers Family; Teaching Kitchen, Kathy Hoffman Wood; and the Neighbor Laundry Area, Spectrum Financial: the Nelson Family. Recognition is also given to the Décor Sponsors, CR Laine Furniture and 31 Thrift and More!. The WLC logo was designed by Ruth Featherstone.
The reality of the Whole Life Center would not have been possible without the support of the community. As stated by Lily Moody, Assistant Executive Director of GHCCM and Director of the Whole Life Center, “We are thankful for both those who financially contributed to the Whole Life Center as well as our community partners who are assisting with providing programs and services at the Center. The WLC empowers our neighbors to move out of the poverty cycle towards a more abundant and independent life. Without our contributors and our partners, the WLC could not exist for those in most need.”
The Whole Life Center is located at 206 First Ave. SE—one block from the main campus of GHCCM and directly behind the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
A grand opening/ ribbon cutting will be scheduled once the current health crisis passes. A variety of community partners have committed to being at the WLC to serve its neighbors.
GHCCM remains open to serve its neighbors in most need. The ministry continues to accept food donations. It is requested that donations be brought to the rear loading dock Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. In addition, GHCCM is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to its neighbors. During the current pandemic crisis, more people in the community are facing a crisis of unemployment. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For detailed information reference our current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send a request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
