Luke 1: 15, 26 -38; Prov 22: 1, Rev.20: 15
Today, my message is about a long-awaited son, the family and the name this boy received. God was in direct control over these events, because he was about to make a great change that would not only make a difference to this family, but it would change the world as this family knew.
God sent an angel with a message to Elizabeth. She would be blessed with a son and his name would be called “John.” Furthermore, not only would he be a son, “he would be great before the Lord.” (Luke 1:15)
After speaking to Elizabeth, Gabriel showed up at the synagogue to speak to Zechariah. He found Zechariah at the censers, and when Zechariah was finished with his duties, Gabriel announced what he thought was going to be good news. Zechariah and Elizabeth had wanted a baby for so long, but for some reason Zechariah wasn’t so pleased with Gabriel. Why? Did Gabriel hurt Zechariah’s feelings? Did Zechariah want him to tell him first?
Well, whatever the problem was, Gabriel felt that Zechariah didn’t believe his message. So he told Zechariah that because he did not believe him, then he wouldn’t be able to speak at all until the baby was born. So Zechariah couldn’t speak for some time and it was hurting his ability to do his priestly work. Is there a moral lesson for Zechariah? Well, I would say to everyone is this: Do not mess with God’s messenger, if you want to receive God’s blessings! Anyway, Zechariah was dumb until the baby was born.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth invited all of her friends and family to rejoice with her. It was then that those that were there began to ask about the name of their son. So Elizabeth told everyone that his name was going to be “John.” Well, when she disclosed the name, it didn’t set too well with them. Why? What’s wrong with the name “John”?
It seems that nobody in the family had that name. So what? Who cares what their baby was named? After all, Gabriel already got mad at Zechariah for his disbelief, why get Elizabeth in trouble too?
However, they didn’t have to wonder too long, because Zechariah knew what was going on. So he reached for a piece of slate nearby and he wrote down the name on it and right afterwards, his condition went away. Zechariah was able to speak again and everyone was filled with joy.
Why are names so important? Names are important, even today, parents want to name their children with a name that will sound well with their last name. Some parents like the idea of naming their children after parents or grandparents. Sometimes parents like to name the children after people they admire, for example there are those that name the children after presidents or very important people.
The point is, that maybe we end up doing more harm than good when we begin to name our children after them, we begin to worship them as well. Just like the idols they receive for the things they do, they let these things go to their heads and maybe they start believing that they can do what they want and no one will care.
The end result of their lifestyle and the wealth they have, they start to believe that their name and money will get them anything their hearts desire. However, that type of thinking can and does backfire on them, when they use their name and wealth to buy people, they get into deep trouble. When that happens, they are not followed around by the press for the good they do. Instead it is for the evil they have done.
Therefore, when the scriptures tell us that “A good name is rather to be chosen than riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” (Proverbs 22: 1) Proverbs was not written just to be read and that’s all. It was written for us to pay attention to what we are doing and help us to get back on the right track. If these rich and popular people had read Proverbs before their good name was dragged through the mud, they might have not done what they did and would have been people we can look up to.
It also tells us that we should care more for our eternal soul than what we think is more important. We may find out that we were putting all of our energy in the wrong place. In other words, don’t put all of our eggs into one basket. Remember, when it comes to our last days, the Bible tells us, this “And whosoever was not found in the book of life was cast into the Lake of Fire.” (Rev. 20: 15)
Therefore, I believe we should live each day as if it is going to be our last day, because we never know when our time is up. We won’t have any time left to make any amends. If so, we need to do all we can to guard our good name now!
