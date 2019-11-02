I am thankful for the opportunity to enter into conversation with you through this series of meditations. At this point I am living out my call to ministry on two fronts; as an interim pastor and as a professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Actually, in many ways these two opportunities for ministry feed into each other.
In my classroom a common question often hanging in the air is “What will I learn in this class?” Education is about more than processing information; it is about discovering and putting into practice new facts and experiences. James 1:24 reminds us “But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it — not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it — they will be blessed in what they do.” (NIV)
Certainly, the university students I serve are learning new things. Many are away from home for the first time. They are learning to accept adult responsibilities. It is an exciting time of dizzying change. They experience many of the same triumphs and mistakes that I did at their age.
As any teacher knows, often you learn as much or more as the students you teach do. Students often ask perceptive questions that I do not fully have an answer for. They raise significant questions about God, faith, suffering, and personal responsibility that challenge me. These questions force me to reflect and evaluate my understanding. In those moments I am learning from and with them. We are on an enriching journey together.
James says that we are to look intently into the perfect law of God. None of us knows everything. I Corinthians 13:9 reminds us, “For we know in part and we prophesy in part.”(NIV) Each one of us has a lot to learn. Albert Einstein said when you stop learning you start dying. In other words, learning is life giving.
I have spent over 25 years as a student in various levels of formal education. However, I have learned as much or more after receiving all the degrees I have earned. Life itself is a great teacher. At Lenoir-Rhyne we are committed to being lifelong learners. The university offers lectures, concerts, and forums that are open to the public.
I have the privilege of helping with the Institute for Faith and Learning at LR. We invite world renowned speakers to Hickory four times a year in order to help us all learn. I have had a few senior bears in my classes. Senior bears are persons from the community who audit classes. They participate in all the lectures and readings but avoid the tests.
What would it mean in churches if we recommitted ourselves to being a community of learners? Imagine churches not depending solely on the expertise of a minister or denomination but humbly coming together to wrestle with deep and difficult questions. That sounds to me like not forgetting what we have heard but doing it.
You and I are works in progress. So, what are you learning today? What new skills are you gaining? Which failures have taught you the greatest lessons? How are you making yourself uncomfortable in order to gain a broader and deeper understanding of life?
Learning is a risky and sometimes threatening endeavor. But James promises us that as we put into practice what we have learned and continue to do so we will be blessed in what we do. So take courage, and let’s continue to learn together!
Jay Robison is a Baptist pastor and Visiting Scholar at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
