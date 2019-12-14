Esther 28:17 and Luke 1: 17, 26- 38
What kind of person is Mary? One would expect a great deal of writing would be about her, especially since she was and is the one that was chosen, by God to be the mother of his son. Yet very little is known about her.
The question though in my mind is, why her? There must have been a lot of other young girls in her village. Therefore, if we were able to step back into the stories found in the Bible, we just might find several stories that might describe the ideal woman. For example, in the Bible there is one story about a woman known as Esther. She was one of the hostages that were taken by the Persians.
One day, the king called the queen to his chambers, but she refused his command. So he decided to pick out another young woman to take her place, and he told his guards to bring forth all the maidens to his throne. After looking them over, he commanded that these young women would be treated to all kinds of beauty treatments. When they were ready, the king would see them again.
One by one, the women were displayed. Finally, Esther was brought before the king, and when the king saw her, “he loved Esther more than all the women, and she found favor in His sight more than all the other virgins.” (Est 28: 17) And the king promptly named Esther as his queen, because besides her beauty there must have been more in his eyes to love. Can we say that it was more than the outside beauty that won the king’s heart? Maybe her inner beauty as well?
Let’s look at the story about Mary. Now Mary may not have been as beautiful as Esther was, but she had that inner beauty that God was looking for, because he sent Gabriel to her presence.
Seeing Gabriel must have been a little unnerving, because even his greeting, “Shalom, favored one! Adonai is with you” (Luke 1: 28), made her speechless. I bet she quickly looked for an exit for herself or a word that might get him to go away too. Gabriel must have known that she was uncomfortable, because not only did he back off a little, he also told her, “Do not be afraid, Miriam, for you have found favor with God” ( Luke 1:30)
Funny, Mary (Miriam) didn’t introduce herself to Gabriel, but he seemed to know everything about her. What in the world does he want from her and what does the word “favor” mean? Now if it were me, I would have sat him down at the kitchen table and made him coffee, but since this was a Jewish woman, maybe a little wine would have been better, with a slice of bread. Mary and I would have had a load of questions to ask him.
So when he began his story, Mary learned a lot as she listened to him and the blessings that she would receive. Above all the women in her community, she was the only one “chosen.” She was chosen to conceive and bear a son, who is to be called Yeshua. He will be great, and he will be called the Son of the Most High and his kingdom there will be no end.
Now, I would think her next word, would have to be, hey wait a minute. I am not married, I am engaged, and we are not living together, so there is no way, I can conceive at all. You must be talking to the wrong Mary.
There was silence from both of them. Would Gabriel leave or stay put? Gabriel didn’t move, instead he looked as if he was going to share a special grace or favor to Mary. Gabriel’s next words would have to completely answer any questions Mary might have if he was go back to God with a successful answer.
What would he need to tell her, because if he presented her with a lame answer, she wouldn’t buy it. So what did Gabriel tell her? First of all, he didn’t treat her as if she was someone who could understand, he knew she needed the truth. Secondly, he told her the entire story, that the power of God and other powers would be responsible for her pregnancy and thirdly, he let her into a secret about her elderly ancestor and finally, he told her “for nothing will be impossible with God!” ( Luke 1:17)
This was all she needed to hear when Miriam said, “Behold, the servant of God. Let it be done to me according to your word.” And when she said this, the angel left her.
What about you and me? What can we do for God? We don’t have to have all kinds of wealth, be well known among the stars, have the same beauty that Esther had. Mary was in God’s favor, because of who she was, a person that was willing to be used by God, she had that inner beauty, which does not fade away. Besides that she was God’s humble servant and because she was his servant, how could she deny his wishes? The more she trusted in God, the more she was blessed and Mary was very blessed.
We can do that too. We don’t have to ask what is in it for me? Thinking only of ourselves is not what God wants, he wants us to trust in him, obey his call and be blessed by all that you do for him.
