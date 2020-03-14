Last week we introduced the idea that Jesus Christ, our Lord and savior (for Christians), did not die for nothing.
Sin is real, and the only answer for sin is Jesus Christ. When you read the Bible, you see the story of God, creation and man. Everything was going well. A great relationship between God and a man called Adam had been developed. You see this wonderful love story of God and servant, one where God provides everything the man needed and the man worshipping God.
But then the enemy of both God and man comes. He attacks man, for he knows he cannot defeat God. In an effort to be defiant, the enemy plots to get man to disobey God. By doing so, we see the rise of sin and the fall of mankind. Genesis 3:4-7,11 “Then the serpent said to the woman, ‘You will not die. For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be open. And you will be like God, knowing good and evil.’ So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food. that it was pleasant to the eyes and a tree desirable to make one wise, she took of its fruits and ate. She also gave to her husband with her and he ate. Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves covering.
“And He said, Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree of which I commanded you that you should not eat?”
Adam finds himself and Eve out of the garden, grace with God, and facing death. Sin killed us and to this day still is.
After billions of years have passed, we know that God had a plan to redeem man, and it was his only begotten son who would come in the form of sinful man to deliver man from sin. If that is the case, then we have to acknowledge that we have sinned and are sinning in order to accept the pardon from sin. Thank you, Jesus!
