May is National Foster Care Month, and this Sunday is Foster Care Sunday where religious communities are invited to lift up the ministry of care for minors. How can people of faith and goodwill cultivate a spirit of accompaniment with those who are engaged in the foster care system?
In the 14th chapter of the gospel of John in the Christian Bible, Jesus said to his followers, “I will not leave you orphaned.” This exchange comes during his last supper with the disciples prior to his betrayal and crucifixion. He knew that the apostles were likely to feel abandoned and dismayed in the wake of his death, and he offered these words of assurance to comfort and inspire them.
In addition to telling them that they would not be left parent-less, he said that God would give them another advocate who would be with them forever. This was a presence of God that would abide with them. The word translated as abide means “to dwell”. It suggests a sense of enduring and continuing presence, a sense of permanence. The advocate who came to the disciples and who continues to come to us today is a permanent aspect of our lives. It is a constant dwelling in the love of God despite brokenness and betrayal.
For many of us, when we think of an advocate, we might think of a person who speaks up for someone who is unable to speak for herself. There are advocates in our legal and medical systems who work for the well-being of those who need advocacy and support. An advocate makes a case for the one in need of advocacy. Yet, in this case of this text, Jesus was indicating that the spirit of God is our advocate. This is one who has already come to us and who dwells with us permanently. The advocate that Jesus speaks of is the love of God that has come to us and abides with us unceasingly. This brings life abundant and empowers us to share that life with others.
The good news for us is that we do not have to walk through this broken world alone. In this exchange Jesus reminds those who are unsure and anxious about the future that they are never alone. Nothing can separate us from the love of God that resides within all people.
This is what I see in our foster care system. In a world marked by the realities of sin — in which people continue to hurt and betray even those closest to them — God sends an advocate, a constant reminder of love. The families who welcome young people into their homes model the advocacy that Jesus speaks of. Caring case workers have the power to share the unceasing love of God with those who might feel unloved. Families who experience fracture have a reminder that God remains with them through their struggles and sends others to accompany them in a spirit of loving kindness.
This weekend I encourage you to say an extra prayer for all who interact with the foster care system. Pray that all young people will feel the support of those who are working for their well-being. Pray that care-givers will find joy in their service. Pray that families living apart will find the strength to rebuild their lives. And pray that we all might feel the unceasing love of God dwelling within us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.