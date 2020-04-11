There exist “false notions” in our culture that need to be lovingly challenged:
1. Unprecedented Times? We have all read or perhaps even said, “This are unprecedented times we are living in.” I beg to differ with this statement. True, the COVID-19 crisis is new for most of us. However, these are not unprecedented times for followers of Jesus Christ. The “Ecclesia” which is translated church or “people called out,” have endured persecution from tyrants, governments, disease, famine, war and martyrdom for the past 2,000 years. Many are being persecuted for their faith right now in other countries. What has helped followers endure these horrific times is still at your disposal and mine — the power of the Holy Spirit and our faith in the Risen Christ!
We are Easter People! Jesus gave us the power and permission to stare death in the face and say with confidence, “death will not have the last word!” Christ has risen!
This brings me to the next “false notion” …
2. The Church is closed? The Church isn’t closed. I’m typing this article on my MacBook Air, I drank a Starbucks coffee before writing, and I’ll send the article via g-mail. What I know is that 1,000 years from now Starbucks, Apple, Microsoft, and Google will be gone. However, the Church of Jesus Christ will exist! She is the only organization on planet Earth which is eternal! The “Church” is not a building, we are people called out to serve — so we can never be closed. The ministry of Christ can never be shut down nor his witness ever silenced. Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Upon this Rock I build my Church and gates of Hell will not prevail against it.” Matt. 16 The last false notion…
3. “I feel helpless now with COVID-19.” You are more powerful than you realize. True, there is a lot you and I can’t control. However, this has always been the case. We can’t control people, the economy nor a virus. With that said, you are more powerful than you realize. Here are some suggestions: A) We can fight anxiety and depression by doing something kind for others. This weekend, Christ Church will do “Easter Caroling at the Hospitals” in the parking lot. B) Call folks and tell them you care. Our staff is calling our worshippers and letting them know we love them and are praying for them by name. “Worry weighs a person down; an encouraging word cheers a person up” Proverbs 12:25 When you and I are weighed down with stress and worry our immune system plummets, however when we reach beyond ourselves we are blessed, and feel better about ourselves. I feel that way when I give to the church or charities.
Remember, “Whoever professes Jesus Christ with their mouth and believes in their heart that God raised Jesus Christ from the dead will be saved.” Romans 10:9
We are the Easter People — The Church isn’t closed — because our savior is alive!
