He has told you, human one, what is good and what the LORD requires from you: to do justice… Micah 6:8.
Our Sunday school class of elder believers is studying holiness this month. Paired with each of our monthly themes is a spiritual practice like divine reading of scripture or contemplative prayer which we are encouraged to practice during the month. Holiness is paired with works of justice.
Each week we ask each other in what ways have we practiced works of justice since we last met. We look at each other with puzzled expressions on our faces and say nothing. Though we have lived many years in our faith journey, we still have a lot to learn.
We know about and act to practice works of mercy: efforts to relieve immediate suffering. We give to feed hungry people, visit a friend who is sick, or clothes to the needy. This is right and good and relatively easy to do if we care to live out the mandates of our faith.
But works of justice are a different story. Works of justice are attempts to address the deep-seated causes of inequity and abuse in society. We often find individuals and congregations eager and active in works of mercy but seldom are there efforts to rectify injustice. It is not often that we hear a sermon on works of justice.
We often quote the adage, “Give a person a fish, and they will eat for a day, but teach a person to fish and they will eat for a lifetime.” This certainly is an improvement on just feeding a person although that may be what is needed. However, works of justice go even deeper, asking questions like what if the economy is so structured so that no matter how many fish one catches, one cannot earn enough for one's family to live, or what if others are polluting the water so the fish are a danger to eat, or what if others are so overfishing the waters, the sustainable resources of a fishing livelihood are in jeopardy.
God is serious about this justice business. “He has told you, human one, what is good and what the LORD requires from you: to do justice, embrace faithful love, and walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8 (CEB) And “The Lord is more pleased when we do what is right and just than when we offer him sacrifices.” Proverbs 21:3 (NLT)
So why do we not readily do works of justice? First, when God calls us to works of justice, there is inevitable conflict and most of us have an inclination to avoid conflict. Folks will say “why can’t you just leave things alone; everything is peaceful and you are just stirring up trouble.” When the Hebrews were slaves in Egypt, pharaoh and all of his class were saying that things were just fine (at peace) even though many people (the Hebrews) were oppressed as slaves. But God acted to challenge the “peace” with works of justice to make things right. And so must we.
Then, works of justice are hard work. Changing the way things are where life is not fair for people requires dedication and perseverance, strategy and politics, working together to build community and a deep relationship with the Almighty. As revealed in the recent movie, "Selma," Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his associates and allies, suffered anguish and stress, injury and threat of death as they fought for the right to vote for African-American people. Bringing about justice will cost us something dear.
And to be honest, many of us as we dig deeper into injustices in our society find that at some level we are connected to and maybe even complicit with an inequity. And we may find that God is calling us to change our ways as well so we can be available to fight the good fight. Our sense of personal comfort will most likely be disturbed and who wants that.
Someone once said, “Find a good fight, and get in it.” Sounds like something Jesus would say. The Kingdom he proclaimed certainly was one of bringing God’s justice into an unjust world. Bringing justice means we stop throwing people under the bus: like the lepers, the prisoners, the women, the poor. And we stop abusing people with heavy burdens of victimization and prejudicial actions. We are responsible to the “least of these”, Jesus himself, in the ways we create systems of injustice or of justice.
Isaiah 11 1-5 speaks about a future when a green shoot will grow up from Jesse’s stump (Jesse was the father of King David.). Christians see that prophecy as referring to Jesus. I like what The Message translation says in verse 5: “Each morning he’ll pull on sturdy work clothes and boots, and build righteousness and faithfulness in the land.” To do works of justice requires we join Jesus by putting on our sturdy work clothes and boots every morning and go to work.
