Matthew 1: 18-24
Have you ever looked at a still pond? It is a pond that is quiet and still. Not a ripple can be seen. What happens when a pebble is thrown into that still? The little pond starts off as just one ripple, but the ripple gets bigger, causing still more ripples.
Well, in our Scripture today, our lesson looks very much like a pebble that has just entered a still pond. Now if something else enters the pond, perhaps it might stop the ripple.
However, for Joseph, he is not interested in stopping the ripple in his pond. In fact, he may have not wanted to do anything about it. Who started this ripple anyway? Was it the angel that greeted Mary several months ago? Was it Mary herself when she agreed to let it happen? Was it her explanation about “being found with child” to Joseph that turn his thoughts about everything?
As we can see in this story, there are too many ripples in Joseph’s pond. It also seems that no one is doing much to even have a discussion about the “being found with child” talk. Why was it so hard for them to discuss the elephant in the living room? Why didn’t Joseph believe Mary? He is supposed to love her and they were planning their wedding? Is that it for them?
She must have told him where she was going when she left. Was she crying too? Why didn’t he beg her not to leave? Did he understand that she was going alone and that the trip itself was 70 miles away? Any time on that road could have been dangerous for her, no matter how safe people tell her. Joseph shouldn’t have let her leave.
Of course, Mary could have been admired for her bravery, but if I were her mom I would be biting my fingernails and I might have been mad at Joseph for his thinking only of himself. The point is, Mary made that decision on her own. Everyone who knew her most likely would know how devoted she was to God and how she trusted in God.
You simply can’t tell people to obey God’s calling and then do the opposite. How many times did men get the honor of being called by God? Now, it was her turn to be blessed and be the humble servant, because that honor might not come her way again.
So the only thing Joseph can do now is to wear his rug out pacing up and down or go bald pulling out his hair, not a pretty picture at this rate. Besides, instead of crying his eyes out and hitting the bottle, he is thinking and planning the worst. How could he live with himself if he does what he is thinking? Has Joseph ever seen a full-fledged stoning before? What happens is the victim is pushed off a cliff and if the victim is still alive, they stone the person until that person is dead.
Considering Joseph, I doubt very much that he will be able to live with himself, so he is also thinking about putting her through a quiet divorce. How can he secretly do something like that? Doesn’t he know that in the little town they live in, everyone knows about the story, and nothing stays quiet? He had better change his mind, because that would hurt her more than a stoning would. Besides that, how would he feel about her marrying someone else, someone else that didn’t have his high standing?
The best thing that happened that evening was his body wore out before he did anything. Then, as he slept, an angel from God appeared to him in his dreams: “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Miriam as your wife, for the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son; and you shall call His name Yeshua, for He will save His people from their sins.” (Matthew 1: 19-22)
Well, that was exactly what Mary told him, but he didn’t believe her, instead he believed in the angel. So when he woke up, the first thing he did was to send someone with a note explaining how wrong he was and how much he needed her and loved her. “We will get married as soon as you get back.” At least she didn’t do anything drastic while she was away; that would have been a horrible mistake. Praise God!
On the other hand, God knew that wouldn’t happen because of who she was. She was granted favor and grace. Mary trusted in God, she gave her permission to the angel and his message was given to God. When Joseph needed personal care, he too received care and comfort in a dream.
How do we know this? We know this, because a greater prize is within Mary. This child that Mary is carrying right now would need the care from both of them. Sure, they are going through a tough spot, but all young couples have had tough times, but with God’s help and intervention they will get through these tough times too. Just like the time when a baby is born, we feel discomfort, but there is joy when the tough time is over.
Furthermore, this child will be a blessing, because he is great; he will save his people from their sins. I am not talking about the people of their generation alone, but generations yet to come.
Therefore, what can we do now is to show God that we are grateful that he loved us, even before we were ever born! Can we believe in his son? Can we be a part of his plan? Is that too much for us to do?
Next time, though, listen to his words, thank him for what he has done for you and ask for forgiveness. May you and me be the person God wants us to be. Amen
