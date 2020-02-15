For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; Romans 3:23 (KJV)
I have a clergy colleague who often says something like this: “I preach of the love of Jesus Christ, but ‘Sin is sin.’”
I really appreciate him calling us out on this. In our efforts to lift up the love of God, we often fail to be clear about the egregious, universal, and persistent nature of sin. In so doing, we are not able then to grasp how deep is God’s love for us in God’s remedy for our sin.
Recently I have heard sermons and prayer which seem to refer to sins as “mistakes.” This muddies the waters. Mistakes are not sins. When I add the numbers up wrong on the ledger, that is a mistake. When I find a mistake in the addition and if it is to my advantage, I don’t correct it, that is sin. And of course, if I falsify the numbers to my advantage, then sin is at work.
Sin is when we violate God’s will (law) in a way that we can be held to account. We can do this in thought, word, and deed. We can sin by our personal action or in our collective actions. We often argue about what is a sinful act and what is not, but there can be no denying that human beings have a bent toward sin.
This sinful nature of ours even works to muddy the waters about the reality of our sin. Let take a simple example of a car crash. The crash is our fault, no doubt. We did the running into.
I would presume God’s admonition “to love our neighbors” would apply to all the other people on the road. And the traffic laws along with common sense and being alert are the way we do this. And yet we rationalize that going over the speed limit is not hurting anyone, a quick text won’t matter, or I am perfectly capable after a few drinks.
The implication is that in my heart and mind, I know what I want or need and this is better than what God wants for me. And if I do this, there will be minimum or no consequences. Unfortunately, this is played out over and over again in many areas of our lives.
The Bible tells us about how this works from the beginning in Genesis 3: God says “Eat all the fruit you want in the Garden, but don’t eat the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil or you will die!” Absolutely clear. No ambiguity here.
Then the subtlety of choosing sin plays out. Minimize the consequences of disobedience. “No, I won’t die. God wouldn’t do that to me.” Asserting my right to knowing (setting) the standards for what’s right and wrong. “You will see clearly and be like God, knowing good and evil.” And the fruit of disobedience is also overwhelmingly desirable. So Adam and Eve share the forbidden fruit together creating not only a personal sin but collective sin.
As we understand the pernicious nature of sin, we have to be alert to not fall for that seductive call to assert our will above the will of God. When we let the love of God flow into our lives, God will give us the means to overcome sin.
God has given to us so many ways to be victorious over sin: prophetic voices proclaiming the right way, prayers in earnest for discernment and strength, caring communities of faith holding us accountable, biblical principles to live by, and the powerful presence of the Holy Spirit.
It is most important that we maintain an attitude of humility by acknowledging our tendencies toward sinning including our self-deception about our sin, and our need for God’s bountiful mercy: For we all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; Romans 3:23 (KJV).
