“But you Bethlehem Ephratan though you be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of you shall he come forth unto you a ruler in Israel; whose coming has been known since ancient of days, and for ever more.” Micah 5:2
What do we believe when we hear a message that is similar to Micah’s? Do we take time out of our lives to study it, or do we just listen for a moment and then put it aside? In our world today, we might not think much about his message.
So who is this prophet? Well, he wasn’t as well-known as Isaiah, when it sounded as if God had just spoken. Even though Micah’s oracles sounded like a judgement, there were some oracles that did more than to make empty promises.
There was one oracle that found itself in the New Testament. This one exactly pinned down one city in Judah. When that promise became known, it should have opened the eyes of everyone in Bethlehem, but Micah’s words may have been forgotten, since the promise was a decade ago.
So when this young couple entered the city of Bethlehem, the city dwellers had too much going on to notice two strangers trying to get a place to spend the night. After all, it wasn’t the fault of Bethlehem or its residents. All these people were the fault of Caesar Augustus and his census.
He needed to count everyone, so his study made everyone go back to the city they were born from. Joseph and Mary were not the only people on the road; everyone was uprooted. So we can understand why there were so many people in Bethlehem and why this couple couldn’t find a place to stay.
I remember a time when I was visiting with my daughter and my grandchildren. It was in the winter, when we were heading home. When we were halfway home, we found out that the highway would be closed soon because of the snowstorm. So as we slowly drove, we passed several small motels. My daughter and I looked at places that didn’t have any rooms. So she called her husband to find her an open hotel nearby. When we got to the place, we were lucky to find the last room in town.
However, Joseph was desperate to find anything, because Mary was about to give birth to her first child. She couldn’t sleep on the streets; the cool night might be harmful to the baby and she wouldn’t have enough privacy. They may have been very happy to get a place where the animals were kept, and at least the straw was clean and dry. The animals were not too close to the couple, and they had their privacy.
Now, you’d think that since Micah’s oracle was all about Bethlehem decades ago, that some of the residents would seek the newborn baby, but the only people that showed up was a few Levite shepherds. The only reason why they were there at all was because angels found them and they told the men in song about the birth.
Why was no one else there? Maybe they either forgot Michah’s message or they didn’t believe it. However, in another part of the world, called Babylon (the East), astrologers noticed an interesting star in the night sky. Perhaps they were really noticing the orbits of Saturn and Jupiter were in an alignment with Pisces, but there was another meaning about the star. These men also knew the Scriptures and they figured out that the star was also a message: “The universal ruler of the last days has been born in Palestine.”
So while they got things together for a trip to Bethlehem, Mary and Joseph were doing the right thing for their son. They took him to the temple for a blessing and while they were there, they met an elderly priest named Simeon. Simeon would bless the child and when he saw them, his blessing for this baby was that he would bless the nation, but it also had something sad for Mary: “A sword will pierce your heart.” (Luke 2: 35) Why did this priest say that? Would this child bring more pain to them or did this priest get an inkling of how the baby’s life would affect her?
Of course, children have problems sometimes. Maybe they don’t thrive the way they should; maybe an illness might break your heart. It is a hard time when things don’t go as we think they should, but those things do happen no matter what we do. So as parents we need to love our children and do the most we can for them while we can and keep these children in our prayers.
Joseph and Mary remained in Bethlehem for some time. They had another place to live now. Meanwhile, the astrologers, were on their way from Babylon. They had to make a few stops along the way, because they needed to pick up a few gifts for the new baby. By the time they reached Bethlehem, the baby was a 2-year-old child. He was learning many things, and his parents were very pleased with him.
The astrologers had believed that they were looking for a child in a palace. Secondly, they had lost the star they were following. So when they arrived at the palace of Herod the Great, Herod didn’t know what to say to those men, but being curious, he let them in anyway.
Herod listened to the astrologers telling him that they were following a star and that as they arrived in Bethlehem, they lost the star. Herod became very moved about the story they were telling him, but he didn’t know how to help these men, so he called in his private scribes and other leaders to explain to him what they were talking about. On the other hand, he was not interested in helping these men as they thought, “He has lied to his company.” He told him to come back so he could pay homage to him too, but after bidding them good luck, Herod took matters into his own hands.
Why didn’t Herod know anything about the prophet Micah’s oracle? Is it important for leaders to be aware of what is going on, or was he just too busy eliminating anyone who might ruin his chances to sit on his throne and that new baby was a real threat?
Why would a child be a threat? On the other hand, why was half of his whole family a threat too? Who knows about what a paranoid ruler might do, but when the astrologers told Joseph what Herod said to them, Joseph’s red flag told him not to stick around. He and his wife and child split for Egypt, where they could be safe.
The family stayed there until Herod’s death. This was to fulfill what was spoken by God through the prophet, saying, “Out of Egypt I called My Son.” (Matthew 2: 15) However, not everyone had that message, because while Joseph and Mary were fleeing to Egypt, a couple of villages weren’t spared.
Before Herod died, he sent his muscle to go out and kill all the boys in “Bethlehem and the surrounding area, from two years old and under.” Mathew 2: 16) The prophet Jeremiah made this prophecy, and it wasn’t a good one either: “A voice is heard in Ramah, weeping and loud wailing, Rachel sobbing for her children and refusing to be comforted. because they were no more.” (Matthew 2: 18)
That crazy dictator did not see women and children as something to be cherished. Instead of seeing them as people, he saw them as dogs. May God deal with him.
The point is, the people of Bethlehem should have read and studied Micah’s and Jeremiah’s words too because if they had kept God’s promises and listened to his prophets, they might have been able to get as far away as they could from those that were out to get them.
On the other hand, this slaughter may have been part of God’s plan! We might ask each other how could the killing of the innocents be a part of God’s plan? Let’s suppose that the families spoiled the plot by leaving. Who’s to say that with those small area’s children were gone that the soldiers were able to get to Mary and Joseph’s son sooner? Woudn’t that have ruined God’s plan? Sometimes we just don’t understand why certain things have to happen in order for something good to happen.
Therefore, it is important for us to know God and his prophets. God does not bring prophets into our lives so that we can entertain each other. They are a part of our lives, in order to teach us, to be able to know God’s word, from the fakes, who are not there to help us, but to cheat us of everlasting life. Therefore, the next time a prophet, or a religious person comes into our lives, perhaps we should not fall asleep, but listen to every word, so that we won’t be cheated out of the message that is more important than anything else in the world, the birth of his son and his message “Joy to the World.”
