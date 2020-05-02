Robert Frost wrote of a neighbor and his walls in the poem “Mending Wall.” The neighbor insisted that “good fences make good neighbors.” The narrator in Frost’s poem responded:
Spring is the mischief in me, and I wonder …
‘Why do they make good neighbors? …
Before I built a wall I’d ask to know
What I was walling in or walling out.’
I have been thinking a lot about things that safeguard us from our neighbors these past months. As we abide by the governor’s order to stay at home, what are we keeping in and keeping out?
One thing that can facilitate neighborly relations along a property line is a gate. A gate can be locked or open — encouraging or impeding passage through. Either way it offers a means by which to traverse the wall. A gate provides a means for crossing divides.
In the 10th chapter of the gospel of John in the Christian scriptures, Jesus says to his disciples, “Truly I tell you, I am the gate for the sheep.” “Thura,” the Greek word that is translated as “gate” here is also understood as “door.” It is the same word used to describe the opening of the tomb that was sealed with Jesus’ crucified body inside. It is also the same word used to describe what the disciples were locked behind in their post-resurrection fear. In John 20:10 the resurrected Jesus appeared to them by moving through the locked doors. It is heartening to me that neither locked doors nor sealed doorway (as with the tomb) was able to keep Christ away from those he loved.
So I think it is with us today. Try as we might to separate ourselves from the things that frighten us, the love of God still reaches in through a phone call from a friend or a handwritten note in the mail. As often as we try to hide behind locked doors or wall ourselves off from the world around us, the spirit of compassion comes through in a teacher led drive-by parade or an unexpected act of loving kindness.
I see doors of isolation being broken through in our community in remarkable ways. The Underground Table and the Hickory Soup Kitchen are two examples of places that have thrown open their doors to feed people isolated by huger. Open Door Ministries and Habitat for Humanity continue to open doors to housing for families separated from secure homes. Outright Youth and Centro Latino open doors to advocacy for members of our community marginalized from full inclusion.
Jesus said to his disciples, “Truly I tell you, I am the door,” and his leadership opened the way for great acts of love. Doors open to invite others in. As we continue to self-isolate in the coming weeks, I encourage you to consider what doors feel locked and what doors you hide behind. Despite the realities of physical distance, how can you open a door to community in the week ahead? How can you open a door to more abundant life? Good fences may make good neighbors but only when we recognize what we are walling in or walling out.
