I attended a workshop on church communications this week that introduced various means of electronic communication as modern expressions of evangelism. The presentation covered everything from building signage and printed materials to online apps and social media resources. The speaker’s basic point was that that our worship events need to be things that people are eager to share about in any means that resonates with them.
She then connected current “communication ministries” specifically to Lutheran-church identity. The Reformers made use of then-modern tools for spreading their ideas widely and quickly in utilizing the new technology available to them: the printing press. The speaker suggested that use of social media and electronic messaging are the twenty-first century equivalent of the printing press that allowed many people access to Scripture and theological writing.
This was a simple comment that prompted me wholly to rethink my Luddite-esque relationship with social media. I am not a blogger, tweeter or Facebook Live poster, but this analogy caused me to wonder: what would the presentation of Martin Luther’s Reformation-launching 95 Theses look like if they were published in today’s most popular electronic formats? And, how quickly would they go viral?
A quick Google search informed me that scholars at Isothermal Community College in Spindale already had this idea. Two years ago, in commemoration of the Reformation’s quinncentennial, members of the college’s history department rewrote all of the theses as short, 140-character tweets. They reside on Twitter: @Luther95Theses. Sadly, this did not garner many followers.
It is incredibly humorous to read these pared-down snippets of Luther’s debate points on the sale of indulgences and questions of faith and forgiveness. Yet, I think they also provide a helpful reminder that the often-fought-over dogmas and doctrines of our religious traditions are unhelpful if people do not understand them.
While Luther and his sixteenth century colleagues and critics utilized the resources at their disposal to advance their positions and ignite a movement, there were scores of faithful Christians who were left out of the conversation due to illiteracy. Johann Gutenberg’s invention resulted in the proliferation of books and pamphlets, but in truth, only a small handful of educated elite found these accessible. As the use of social media grows in every aspect of our lives — from the sacred to the profane — I wonder who might miss the message today.
This weekend, many Lutherans and other mainline churches observe Reformation Sunday. During this time we would do well to think about the reach and readability of the Christian message. Do we share a good word that is liberating and renewing? Do we encourage an ongoing assessment of our lives that challenges us to be ever-reforming? Do the ways that we communicate the message of God’s goodness and mercy resonate and draw in listeners of diverse demographics?
I continue to stand with Luther in believing that the good news of God’s love and grace is worth sharing widely regardless of the means of delivery. This is, indeed, a message that should go viral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.