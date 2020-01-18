Director of College and Young Adult Ministries
2020 is here. New year, new you. This year is going to be different. I have plans and goals for 2020 to be my best year yet. Though already, just three weeks in, many plans and dreams have already been interrupted. What I thought I was going to be doing has changed.
Recently, my 4-year-old son asked me, “Hey Dad, what’s Jesus doing?” This was one in his never-ending stream of questions about life. What is Jesus doing? And what is Jesus going to be doing during 2020?
Genesis 3 tells the story of how Adam and Eve ate from the tree that God commanded them not to eat from and, as a result, they realized they were naked and they were ashamed. So they sewed leaves together to cover themselves.
Then that evening as God came to walk and play with them, they hid behind trees. As if by hiding behind a tree, God wouldn’t know where they were. But God goes along with it and calls out, “Where are you?” Adam answered, “I heard you in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked, so I hid.” They hid from the God who made them, who loved them, and who had come to spend time with them.
I usually think of history as being the story of people looking for God and not being able to find Him. Yet, God pursued Moses, David, Jonah … the whole Bible tells the story of God pursuing His people, even though His people continue to hide.
In the New Testament we get to see God in human flesh pursue people. Jesus says in John 5:19, “Very truly I tell you, the Son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing, because whatever the Father does the Son also does.” Jesus does just what He sees His Father doing, what God the Father had done since creation. He pursues people.
Like the people in the Bible, we hide from God, maybe because of guilt or shame. Maybe because we cannot imagine that someone, let alone the creator of the universe, could love us, the real us. Not our facades or our fake put togetherness. But it is true: He loves and pursues a relationship with the real us.
The answer to my son’s question is that Jesus in 2020 is doing what his father has always been doing: He is pursuing people. Though it is a new year, God is the same. Since Page 1 of history, God has been pursuing real relationships with real people. The invitation to us to stop hiding, let ourselves be found, and enter into honest relationship with Him.
