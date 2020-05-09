This weekend includes an important celebration, that of Mother’s Day. As with much of our lives, the celebration and honoring of mothers will look a bit different this year. Restaurants will not be overflowing with brunch guests. Mothers in care facilities will not get to visit their loved ones. And we grieve that loss.
Abrahamic faiths, who all ascribe authority to a similar set of Scriptures, referred to by some as the Hebrew Bible, some as the Old Testament, and some as the writings of the prophets and scribes, have a tradition of honoring mothers. There are a variety of images throughout the Hebrew Scriptures that compare aspects of God to a mother.
In the Torah, Moses speaks to the Hebrew people to remind them God gave them birth (Deuteronomy 32:18). The prophet Isaiah compares God to a mother several times: a comforting mother who shows compassion (Isaiah 66:13), a nursing mother who cannot forget her children (Isaiah 49:15), and a mother in labor (Isaiah 42:14). Even the Gospels of the New Testament contain meaningful mothering language. Jesus describes God as a mother hen, desperate to gather her brood under her wings for protection (Matthew 23:37 and Luke 13:34). These Scriptures guide us in honoring those who have been mothering saints in our lives by reminding us of the ways in which God can be like a mother to us.
The mothering saints in our lives deserve to be celebrated as worthy of honor, respect, and endless gratitude. We celebrate their work of care and the love they have poured into us. While it may not be a liturgical holiday, a day of celebration prescribed by Scriptures or religious bodies, it is an opportunity to show honor and respect and to celebrate the mothering saints in our lives.
However, Mother’s Day should be about so much more than jubilee. There are those who struggle around the celebration of this day, and it is important to be mindful of this as we go about our festivities.
There are countless individuals for whom Mother’s Day is filled with grief. Perhaps they have a poor relationship with the person they identify as mother. Perhaps they desperately wish to be a mother, and for any number of reasons, cannot. Perhaps their identified mother is no longer living. Perhaps separation, physical or emotional, from their identified mother cannot be overcome. Perhaps they are a mother who has lost a child through some kind of estrangement or even to death. Perhaps the day brings to light their hopes or dreams that have not come to pass or have even faded.
For all who struggle to celebrate Mother’s Day, for any reason, you are seen. Your struggles are not meaningless. You are not alone. For the mothers who long for this day to be different, you are seen. You are not alone. God is present to comfort us, as a mother comforts her child, as a mother hen gathers her brood close to her. God does not leave us alone in our struggles or in our grief.
May we find the opportunity to celebrate anyone who has been a source of love and comfort in our lives. For all those who care for us, let’s celebrate them. Let’s honor them. May we be gentle with ourselves and with others, not just this weekend, but at all times, every day. May we show the care, compassion, and kindness that has helped to mother us in so many ways. Happy Mother’s Day, dear ones.
