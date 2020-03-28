Good morning to all.
I’ve enjoyed my time of reflection and devotion for this month. As I close my thought or argument as to whether or not Jesus died for nothing I leave us with a statement as to why he did not, as well as, why we need him today.
We are being inundated every day all day about COVID-19. To date it has killed more than 26,000 worldwide. Let us look into God’s word of another plague that killed 123,000 in one night. But for the millions who it did not kill the answer was in the blood. The nastiness and ugliness of slavery, hatred, racism, classism, SIN, selfishness, greed/love for money and power is the evil that rules our world as we know it; therefore, the only answer is Jesus the Christ my Lord and Savior. (I said my cause only you can determine if He is yours). Exodus 12:12,13 “I will pass through the land of Egypt on that night and strike every firstborn male in the land of Egypt, both man and beast. I am the Lord; I will execute judgment against all the gods of Egypt. the blood on the houses where you are staying will be a distinguishing mark for you; when I see the blood, I will pass over you. No plague will be among you to destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.” Exodus 12:21” then Moses summoned all the elders of Israel and said to them, Go select an animal from the flock according to your families, and slaughter the Passover lamb”.
Like the Israelites we are asked to stay indoors. They were asked to stay inside all night and to put the blood of the lamb on the lintel and two door posts of the house and all inside would be spared.
This was a Christian nation who had “In God we trust” as our motto; now it’s all about the dollar. We like the world are serving the all mighty dollar and my God is a jealous God. I prayed hard Monday night to God for an answer and he directed me to Exodus. We have instruction from the President, governors, mayors, religious leaders but who is asking God? The evil of sin is the cause and the love of God is the answer. His word simply says for us to plead the blood of the Passover lamb over the lintel and door post. Well that lamb of God is Jesus! the plague is here; wherefore, as you practice social distancing are you pleading the blood?
I’m asking all citizens of Hickory to join me this Sunday from wherever you may be to say this prayer with me at our most segregated hour in this nation (11 a.m.) “Lord God Almighty not my will but thou will be done:therefore, I plead the blood of Jesus over this plague I plead the blood over the door post and lintel of my house heart and body that this plague will not only pass me by but be gone from the face of the Earth, In Jesus’s name!”
A question was asked What can take away my sins? What can make me whole again? Nothing but the blood of Jesus. No he didn’t die for nothing and if we ever needed he Lord we sure do need him now. Be blessed, plead the blood and watch God move!! Please join me at 11 a.m. this Sunday.
