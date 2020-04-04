Uncertain times bring a great deal of stress, anxiety and chaos. Recent alcohol sales are up 55%, and a Washington Post article quotes a recent study saying, “Nearly half the people in the United States feel the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health, according to a survey published Thursday that demonstrates how the covid-19 pandemic has escalated into a nationwide psychological trauma. The tracking poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, conducted March 25 to 30, found that 45 percent of adults say the pandemic has affected their mental health” (Washington Post April 2, 2020)
What helps us cope in uncertain times is not the “fight or flight” response but to respond with clarity and conviction. When we are under stress our character flaws are heightened. If we have insecurities we become more insecure, if we struggle with anger we have more outburst, if we have a scarcity mindset we buy all the toilet paper we can. It’s not the time to fight or run away — flight.
Jesus has much to teach us in how we can “Face Fear with Faith”. Luke writes his gospel in uncertain times after Rome had already destroyed the temple in Jerusalem, and Christians were under great persecution. When Jesus enters Jerusalem he is facing certain persecution and death,
“51 As the time drew near for him to ascend to heaven, Jesus resolutely set out for Jerusalem. 52 He sent messengers ahead to a Samaritan village to prepare for his arrival.”
Two powerful lessons emerge to help us navigate these uncertain days:
1) Conviction — “Jesus resolutely set out for Jerusalem …” Jesus knew his purpose “The son of man came to seek and save those who are lost” (Luke 19: 10) Jesus’ goal was to bring new life to you and me. Folks we are not here by accident. God created you for a purpose. Write goals down each day of what you want to accomplish. Get dressed everyday like you have a purpose, you are created in the image of God, set reasonable goals you can accomplish each day. Set life-goals which help you live beyond yourself. A life goal would be, “each day I want to add value to someone else.” We don’t have to emotionally isolate (as this is dangerous to mental health) make two or three phone calls to people you love, reach out and encourage a co-worker or neighbor.
2) Clarity — In uncertain times people need certainty — communicate every day to your staff, spouse, family. In fact, over-communicate! Clarity creates energy. People are motivated by a plan, ideas, and vision. Jesus brought clarity — “sending messengers to prepare for his arrival.” I’m communicating every day with senior staff at Christ Church and twice weekly with the entire staff via Zoom. We are constantly asking “How can we serve our community, how can we offer the hope of Christ in these uncertain times?”
Clarity is the currency of healthy relationships, businesses, and churches. You can also watch worship online this weekend www.christnc.com for greater clarity and conviction.
