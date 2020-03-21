Greetings to all. I pray for all of our safety during this time in the world.
We have been arguing the fact that our Lord and Savior did not come to this world, hang, bleed and die for nothing. Our world at his time was full of evil, ugliness, meanness, ungodliness, and sin. Much like today’s time.
The world and mankind were like this during Noah’s time, and God sent a flood to end all humanity, with the exception of eight souls.
This new virus is a reminder that if God wanted to, he could end all humanity again just like that. I asked the members of my church a question: Who wants to go to heaven? Everybody said that they do want to go to heaven. Then I stated that you can’t get there unless you die! If we are afraid to die, then we need to take self-inventory.
“Get your house in order” is a popular saying in our tradition, meaning you should make sure your relationship with Christ is in order so that when he comes (and he is coming again), you will be ready. No one wants to rush death, but death to truly saved people, not religious folks or churchgoers (there is a difference) is the beginning of true life.
God made a promise to never leave us nor forsake us. When God’s people who are called by his name humble themselves and pray it causes God to move. We need to be wise, cautious and concerned, true, but we must never lose faith or operate out of fear.
God is bigger than this new virus. We hear a lot every day from the president, CDC, governors, and civic leaders about how to take measures to help to stop the spread of this new strait to humanity.
Those who can go to work are going to work, but no one is wanting to go to worship, yet Jesus, who didn’t die for nothing, is still the answer. The prophet Elisha called on the Lord for rain in a contest between he and 400 prophets of Baal, and he won because he called on the name of the Lord.
God is sending a warning to the whole world that he is still God, and if we as humans don’t turn from our evil and ugliness towards each other, then we could be facing the end; therefore, if so, are you ready? To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
My God can do all things but fail. Hmm, haven’t heard of a city or state in these United States of America talking about a nationwide or statewide conference call, livestreaming, prayer call. Maybe God is calling us all at the same time using whatever social media is available to get on our knees and pray.
Wow, can you imagine all North Carolinians on a Monday afternoon kneeling down at home, work, parks, grocery stores, banks, on postal routes, pulling over off the roads and highways, construction workers, day cares, business offices, and all 100 counties’ governments to pray collectively to God for healing and for an end to this new strait. Luke 18 says he will move quickly if he finds such faith on Earth. Who is that he? Jesus! No, he didn’t die for nothing, and if we’ve ever needed the Lord, we sure do need him now!
