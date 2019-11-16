For all the serenity found in the Bible when it comes to enjoying creation, there is another understanding of the wilderness as representing a place of danger, fear and discomfort.
Life brings all of us wilderness experiences. It may be being forced out of a job, or when a divorce is finalized, or when the doctor says “I am sorry to tell you this, but …” It may be when a college student arrives on campus without knowing anyone and everything seems wrong.
The wilderness is full of loneliness, self-doubt, questioning, and despair. We feel knocked down and terribly alone. God knows we each will face the dark night of the soul. How can we survive spiritual wilderness?
First: Remember where you have come from. Genesis tells us the story of Adam and Eve violating their intimate relationship with God through disobedience. In shame they run away from God into the wilderness. Genesis 3:8 says “They heard the sound of the Lord God walking in the garden at the time of the evening breeze, and the man and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God among the trees of the garden. (NRSV)” We all run away from God at times. Remember God created us to be in a life-giving relationship with us. The wilderness closes in on us when we forget that.
Second: Hold on to faith in the wilderness. A major theme of the Old Testament is that the people of God were taken from slavery to the promised land. But between those two there was an extended experience in the wilderness. The wilderness presents a threat to the balance we require in life. Everything seems out of control. We can lose our focus in the wilderness.
Listen to this wilderness exchange: They said to Moses: “Was it because there were no graves in Egypt that you have taken us away to die in the wilderness? What have you done to us, bringing us out of Egypt? Is this not the very thing we told you in Egypt, ‘Let us alone and let us serve the Egyptians’? For it would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the wilderness.” Exodus 14:11-12 (NRSV) In the wilderness we feel an overwhelming desire to give up. The people were begging to go back to slavery in order to be freed from the wilderness. It seemed better to die a slave than live a life of faith in the wilderness.
Crying out to God in the wilderness includes wrestling with deep questions. But, hold on to faith even in the wilderness. Frederick Buechner explained: “To be commanded to love God at all, let alone in the wilderness, is like being commanded to be well when we are sick, to sing for joy when we are dying of thirst, to run when our legs are broken. But this is the first and great commandment nonetheless. Even in the wilderness — especially in the wilderness — you shall love him.”
Third: Remember God is up to something even in our wilderness. Matthew 4:1 says “Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil.” It was the spirit that led Jesus into the wilderness, where he would be tempted more severely than you or I ever will. However, God still was at work even in the wilderness. And, that assurance remains for you and me today. God is still at work in our wilderness. We can hold on to faith even when God seems so far away because He has created to be in a relationship with us.
