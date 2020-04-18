COVID-19 is causing havoc, confusion and turning our world upside down. So many things seem like nonsense.
During a pandemic, hospitals should be fully staffed right? Wrong, many health-care workers are being laid off as “non-essential” procedures are delayed. Seems like nonsense.
Why is it that Tylenol is not missing from the shelves while you can’t find toilet paper? Seems like nonsense.
When people find themselves in a crisis many want to be in church yet the doors are closed. Seems like nonsense.
The first Easter seemed like nonsense. The angel told the women, “6 He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead! Remember what he told you back in Galilee, 7 that the Son of Man must be betrayed into the hands of sinful men and be crucified, and that he would rise again on the third day…9 So they rushed back from the tomb to tell his eleven disciples—and everyone else—what had happened. 10 It was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and several other women who told the apostles what had happened. 11 But the story sounded like nonsense to the men, so they didn’t believe it.” Luke 24: 6-11
Much of the Bible seems like “nonsense” to a secular world. It seemed like nonsense for Adam and Eve to give up paradise for a lie. They chose a voice of darkness over the voice of light, the voice of a deceiver over the voice of truth. Seems like nonsense. God came after Adam and Eve and didn’t destroy them. God showed mercy that day and delayed the judgment meant for them. Seems like nonsense but that judgment was delayed until Jesus could take the judgment meant for us all upon the cross.
A virgin birth seems like nonsense, yet scripture declares this child was to be fully human and fully God. When Mary gave birth to the baby Jesus and kissed him she was also kissing the very face of God. Seems like nonsense.
Jesus as an adult would unstop the ears of the deaf, open the eyes of the blind, and raise Lazarus from the dead. Seems like nonsense but Jesus was and is the God-man. This is why he could take your sins and mine upon the cross for he was tempted in every way yet Jesus never sinned.
When God raised Jesus from the dead on the third day death was defeated and sin conquered for all humanity. Seems like nonsense, this is why Christ Church is launching a new series “Hope: God makes Sense out of Nonsense”. You can view online at christnc.com.
In thirty-three years of ministry I’ve seen people confess their sin to God and I’ve seen marriages restored, families reunited, diseases healed, and addicts receive one-year, five-year, and 10-year chips for sobriety! Jesus is alive. Seems like nonsense to a skeptical world. Yet, I believe because Christ has changed my life and is changing it still. How about you? Have you signed off to the nonsense of this world to join the beautiful, healing nonsense of God?
