COVID-19 has left many of us with acute anxiety and wrestling with feeling “out of control.”
An article published by the American Psychiatric Association states, “For the second year in a row, about two in three Americans say they are extremely or somewhat anxious about keeping themselves and their family safe, paying bills and their health, according to a new national poll released here today by the American Psychiatric Association.” This article was published May 20, 2019, almost a year ago before COVID-19.
Anxiety and feeling out of control are not new to most Americans, yet they have intensified due to COVID-19. There is hope and there is a remedy, and it is found in a remarkable story in Scripture.
Elijah was a great prophet who defeated the prophets of Baal on Mount Carmel and made Queen Jezebel angry. The queen sent a messenger saying, “May the gods strike me and even kill me if by this time tomorrow I have not killed you ...”
Really? I would have told the messenger, “You mean the gods of Baal that the God of Israel soundly defeated on Mount Carmel? Forget it.” Yet that was not the prophet’s response. “Elijah was afraid and fled for his life” and said to God, “Take my life, for I’m not better than my ancestors who have already died.” No doubt his fears moved to deep depression. Why? Elijah felt out of control, and helpless over his situation. He had that low that often comes after a “mountain top experience.”
Elijah isolated himself from his friends and fellow prophets. In recovery we say, “Isolation kills, for we need each other for encouragement and accountability.” Elijah’s depression was compounded by the threat of a queen who had already killed 100 prophets earlier. Elijah felt vulnerable and out of control.
God provided a remedy for Elijah’s fears and ours: I Kings 19: 5-18
» Rest:
a) Physical rest and
b) Spiritual rest— rest through prayer, music and worship
» Eat:
a) Healthy diets enable healthy emotions.
b) Spiritual food — Scripture reading, Romans 8:38 “38 And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, (d) neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love.”
» Work:
a) Get up, bathe, dress, comb your hair, roll up your sleeves; you’ve got work to do for God!
b) We may have “stay at home” orders, but we need routines and to dress for purpose and success!
» Life mission:
Live for something beyond yourself or you will end up worshipping yourself! If we self-focus long enough, we will self-destruct. Live for others, and live for a cause beyond yourself. You can add value to others with a phone call, text or email.
Another remedy is to worship online or attend drive-in worship this weekend at Christnc.com or the church of your choice.
