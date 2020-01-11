The nations are targeting each other.
The political parties are grandstanding.
The Methodists are splitting.
Churches are dying.
But God is not worried.
He’s not.
Really.
We tend to project our anxiety on to the Creator. He must be wringing his hands with all of our problems, pondering his next move.
Nope.
God’s at peace.
And he wants us to join him.
“Be still and know that I am God,” Psalm 46:10 says.
“Come to me, all you who are weary, and I will give you rest,” Jesus said in Matthew 11:28.
In Revelation 1:17 the Living One adds, “Do not be afraid. I am the first and the last.”
We know this in our head, but our hearts are hard to convince. We think we need to do something — correct the other party, solve the social problem, answer the critic’s objections, word the correct prayer.
Maybe we do need to do some of that, or all of it. God has given us staggering responsibility and opportunity to change the world by sharing the gospel and transforming the system. In our form of government (in contrast to all those in the ancient world), we also have freedoms and possibilities as citizens to change things by vote and advocacy.
But let’s never forget that we are not in charge. The Holy Spirit convicts and transforms. Jesus forgives and redeems. The Father directs and controls. When any of us puts any of that on our shoulders, we not only display arrogance and do more harm than good, we lose our peace and joy.
When Christian psychiatrist Curt Thompson visited Hickory some years back, his most memorable quote for me was, “God is not worried about your children.” What? God doesn’t care? That’s not what he said. God cares, but God’s not worried — not about them or anything or anyone else. God doesn’t worry.
The more we remember that, the less we worry.
“You will keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you” (Isaiah 26:3).
