Our meditation for this month will deal with a question: Did Jesus die for nothing?
We who call ourselves Christians hold to a truth that our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, came to this world for a specific reason. The first reason was out of love. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that who so ever believe in Him will not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world that He might condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.” John 3: 16,17. “For unto us is born this day in the city of David a savior who is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:11.
What does that mean for God so loved the world that he sent? What does it mean that he came not to condemn but to save? What does it mean that for unto us is born a savior?
One would gather that there was a problem of some sort and that mankind was not able to help himself nor deliver himself from the problem; therefore, he needed a savior to help him with that problem. “John came baptizing in the wilderness and preaching a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. The whole Judean countryside and all the people of Jerusalem were flocking to him, and they were baptized by him in the Jordan River as they confessed their sins.” Mark 1:4,5. So there we have it; the problem was sin. Sin had and is rampaging in the then known world as well as our current world.
From the beginning, when Adam and Eve ate of the forbidden fruit sin has been in mankind. Even though Moses gave us the 10 Commandments, they could not save us; therefore a greater covenant was given by God himself — his son, who in turn gave his life.
I know that I’m a sinner saved by grace. I wasn’t worthy to be saved and deserved to go straight to hell, but God the father and Jesus my Lord and savior and the Holy Spirit my comforter came and took away my sins and freed me from the shackles and chains of hell and destruction. I’m forever grateful to the Lord for that, and like Paul I’m in debt to him for my very life. Henceforth, I argue that sin is sin and it doesn’t matter what the sin is it is still sin, it doesn’t matter who is sinning it is still sin. Maybe I’m the only one who has sinned and am grateful that the God of the universe cares enough for little old me to give his son and his son cared enough to give his life for a wretch like me. We are given free will, true, but he in his wise providence knew that we didn’t have enough sense to know that we needed saving. Did he die for nothing? Hmmm. Think on that until next week.
