Happy New Year! There is a phenomenon going around to replace New Year’s resolutions with “one word.” I was first introduced to this concept through my pastor and a text, “My One Word,” by Ashcroft and Olson. Rather than come up with many thoughts and goals, the last few years I’ve only chosen one word. This year my one word is “light,” so if you’ll indulge me for a moment, here are some thoughts on light to begin your year.
Light, according to Webster’s, is defined several ways: “the natural agent that stimulates sight and makes things visible; an expression in someone’s eyes indicating emotion; illumination; to ignite; not dark; (of a color) pale.”
For many in the spiritual realm, light describes things similarly: to see into one’s eyes one sees expression of the soul; to see the “light” is to see things clearly. There was the absence of light and then, “God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was. … And it was good.” The lights describe a physical thing of lamps, and stars and the sun and the moon; and lights describe emotion: love, grace, mercy, and in my mind, mostly, hope.
It is said, the unaided eye can see a candle on a clear night approximately 1 ½ miles. It is easy for us to think on light when we’re happy and carefree. We see the light in faces of a joy-filled room celebrating life, new birth, birth renewed in birthdays, weddings and even at times reliving the life of a loved one at funerals. We come closer to understanding light in darkness though here when life has ceased on earth and our loved one is no longer right beside us.
This is when we are searching for light, searching and longing for hope in our darkness. Perhaps this is where you are as you start 2020; or were just at a time in this year past. If you can, and will, open your eyes to look for that light in the distance. It is but a single glimmer…burning dimly, yet visible when you search. By night, the Israelites had a pillar of fire that God sent ahead of them to guide them so they could travel if necessary. (Ex. 13.21) In the Gospel, John writes, “In Him, there was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1.4-5) John goes on to say that Jesus comes into the world as light so no one has to stay in darkness (John 12.46) I hope you will choose light, THE LIGHT OF FAITH, and have a blessed and happy 2020.
