On June 16, 1858, Abraham Lincoln warned a deeply divided nation, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Lincoln was giving a speech at the Illinois State Capitol accepting the Republican Party’s nomination to run for the US Senate. He echoed this theme later when he stood on the battlefield at Gettysburg.
Lincoln was quoting Jesus, who centuries before said in Mark 3:24-25, “24 If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. 25 And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand.” (NRSV)
Lincoln’s forewarning still rings true. Brokenness and discord surround us. We are divided by race, gender, education, generation, politics, income, and religious experience. As a result, families are torn apart, neighborhoods are at the boiling point, workplaces have an underlying tension and, in the church, we look at each other with suspicion. The divide has become so great we are unable to disagree; we must demonize and destroy those who differ from us. A house, or a nation, or a family, or a church divided against itself cannot stand.
In the face of this reality, a few years ago I created a course titled “Cultivating Civil Discourse and Reconciliation in a Deeply Divided World.” Each of us has to learn how to deal with conflict. We begin by acknowledging that each of us have biases. As human beings we are continually making split-second judgments about our surroundings. Is that approaching dog friend or foe? Will that car cut in front of me?
The problem arises when those natural reactions become prejudices about others. Soon we unconsciously conclude that all people of this gender, race, age, political party, or religion hold certain beliefs. Then we ascribe value (either positive or negative) to those people. We naturally construct a narrative reinforcing our biases. The resulting division leaves governments paralyzed by gridlock. Spouses are quick to point fingers at one another. Generation gaps grow. The fluid definitions of conservative and liberal become ironclad. The rich and the poor blame each other.
To move beyond our areas of division, we must begin by listening to those who have a different viewpoint. We listen not to point out flaws, but to understand. The goal is to express the other person’s perspective in such a way that they would say, “yes, that is what I believe.” Beliefs are shaped by our identity and values. Reconciliation includes taking those realities seriously. We must then seek to create a connection between those who are divided.
I have to be honest with you. This is gut-wrenching, tough work. Division happens easily, and it is happening more broadly in our world today. We can choose to only listen to those who agree with us. We can cyberbully others and never have to meet them face to face. Or we can choose to open ourselves to a new reality of being reconciled.
Reconciliation birthed out of respect for others with whom we have conflict is essential. As a Christian, this is part of my calling. 2 Corinthians 5:16-20 implores us, “16 From now on, therefore, we regard no one from a human point of view; even though we once knew Christ from a human point of view, we know him no longer in that way. 17 So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new! 18 All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation; 19 that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting the message of reconciliation to us. 20 So we are ambassadors for Christ, since God is making his appeal through us; we entreat you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” (NRSV)
Reconciliation does not mean that we are all alike. The process of reconciliation includes humility and self-sacrifice. It may exact a great cost; remember, Lincoln was assassinated and Jesus was crucified. However, when we have been reconciled with God through Christ, we must then seek reconciliation with others whom God has made.
