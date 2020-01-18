Popcorn

HICKORY - As part of the 2019 Boy Scouts of America fall popcorn sale, members of the local community had a choice of purchasing popcorn or donating popcorn to local first responders.

The Hickory Police Department was one of the selected first responder recipients. The citizens of the community and the local Boy Scouts of America thank the Hickory Police Department with this gesture of appreciation for their outstanding service.

