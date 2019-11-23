BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Star Lighting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the formal program beginning at 7 p.m. on the Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church campus on N.C. 127 North. The inclement weather date will be Dec. 9.
During the formal program, community residents and visitors will be invited to gather around Boy Scout-built bonfires near the star. Pastor Stewart Lankford of Bethlehem Church of God will read the Christmas story and members of his church will staff the Nativity, which will have live animals. During the reading of the Christmas story, Judy Craig, who has served as a teacher at Bethlehem Elementary School for 56 years, will light the Bethlehem Star.
The formal program will be preceded by a musical program by the Alexander Central High School Jazz Band Ensemble. The nationally known Pathfinders Gospel Trio of Mount Holly will be a highlight of the evening as they share a variety of Christmas-themed religious songs. The Pathfinders have performed at many churches throughout the Southeast, at Dollywood, and other venues. This program will be held at the church bandstand following the formal program.
Donors and visitors are invited to view the Star Memorial, comprised of three granite stone slabs at the base of the star, with more than 300 names of donors for the replacement of the tornado-damaged star.
Foothills Monument Company cut, polished and etched the names on the monument. The Nativity has been painted by Boy Scout Troop 275 and volunteers. Volunteers have also refurbished the nativity figurines.
Those in attendance will be led in Christmas carols by Lauren Wasmund. A special feature of the first segment of the program will be the awarding of a special donation to the Bethlehem Ministerial Association benevolence fund. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served by Boy Scout Troop 275. Girl Scout Troop 12905 will provide programs to attendees and information about other holiday events in Bethlehem. They will also host a craft fair from 4-7:30 p.m. in Celebration Hall located inside Mount Pisgah.
Also, don’t miss the visit by Santa Claus, who will be listening to Christmas wishes following the formal program.
