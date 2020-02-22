HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council and Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Department of Religious Studies invite the public to attend a free screening of the documentary short “Santuario” (SantuarioFilm.com) on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. in Belk Centrum on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.
The screening will be followed by a discussion, with an opportunity for questions and answers from the public, by a panel of local experts on immigration and asylum. Panelists for the event will include Christine Merriman, a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro; Carla Vesta, a local immigration attorney; and Catawba County Sherrif Don Brown.
“Santuario” is a documentary about the experience of Juana Luz Tobar Ortega, who came to the United States more than two decades ago as an asylum seeker from Guatemala. Now a grandmother and proud mother of a recent Davidson County Community College graduate, she has been living in North Carolina for eight years and has checked in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) annually and received a stay of deportation. She has no criminal record and had been steadily employed as a seamstress and an active member of her Pentecostal church until 2017.
But in April of that year, she was told without warning that she had 30 days to leave the country or be deported. Unwilling to leave her four children and two granddaughters to return to Guatemala, she entered sanctuary at an Episcopal church in Greensboro in May 2017. Unable to leave for work or be at home with her family, she is now completely confined to the church grounds.
“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which CVIC celebrates each year around the anniversary of its signing, includes the ‘right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution,’” said CVIC President and Temple Beth Shalom Rabbi Dennis Jones. “As non-criminal deportation cases like Juana’s have skyrocketed in recent years, we believe it is important for everyone to better understand the circumstances of her situation and hear from the local experts.”
The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council is a local, not-for-profit organization of faith-based and secular communities in the Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing and celebration. Their purpose is to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual and secular traditions in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.