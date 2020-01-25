HICKORY — Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory will serve as a worship site for Holden Evening Prayer Around the World on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Prior to worship, a free meal will be served in the downstairs fellowship hall beginning at 5:45 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
To participate in the chili cook-off, call the church at 828-324-6198 to let them know you will be participating. Then bring your slow cooker of chili to the church at 5:30 p.m. All others are invited to arrive by 5:45 p.m. to enjoy chili, salad and cornbread. There is no charge for the meal.
Worship at 7 p.m. will be led by the children and youths of Mount Olive, who will serve as song leaders and hand-bell accompanists. Other instrumentalists include Jenna Waters, pianist, a Lenoir-Rhyne University sacred music student; and Madeline Wright, flutist, from Bandys High School. Young soloists include Hannah Hollar, Caylee Rink and Meadow Frye.
Once a year, Holden Village invites people across the globe to come together through participation in Holden Evening Prayer Around the World. The event expresses unity and support for each other, reaffirming common values as people who have been called, equipped and sent by the Holy Spirit in the name of Jesus, while supporting each other’s work in justice for all people.
Holden Evening Prayer is a much-beloved, simple service that follows traditional form while using contemporary and inclusive language. It was written by Marty Haugen in 1985-86 during a musical residency at Holden Village. The service has been adopted around the world and continues to be used weekly at Holden Village, where it is known as Vespers ’86.
Holden Village is a vibrant place of education, programming and worship in Chelan, Wash., for anyone who seeks to strengthen their journey of faith. Holden welcomes all who seek contemplation and community in the remote wilderness of the Cascade Mountains. People of all ages are invited to come and be inspired and equipped to continue a sustainable life of faith outside the village. For more information about Holden Village, visit their website at http://www.holdenvillage.org/.
Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 2780 N. Center St. in the Viewmont section of Hickory, next to the Publix grocery. The church is a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and worship is held at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. For more information, call Mount Olive Lutheran at 828-324-6198 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/55301939334/.
