Red is the color of Christmas, and it’s the obvious color of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
The Red Kettles are important all year long. They are the primary source of the income that supports the church’s outreach programs. This year is critical for the Red Kettles and the bell-ringing that calls attention to the needs of the communities — as well as wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
The Hickory-High Country Regional Coordinate covers nine counties: Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke, McDowell, Wilkes, Watauga, Ashe, and Avery. Among the programs enabled by the coordinate are The Shelter of Hope, The Crisis Center, Transitional Housing, The Boys and Girls Club and disaster services.
At Christmas, Salvation Army adds Project Warmth and The Angel Tree connected to the Christmas Bureau, which serves low-income families.
“The communities have been generous,” said Steve Aaron, development and communications director for the Hickory Command. “We are asking that people continue their generosity in donations.
“We are looking at about $50,000 in donations we need to make up,” Aaron said, comparing the need to collections in 2018.
The Salvation Army has lost two stores supporting the campaign due to closings. Although the campaign began this year on Friday, some stores tie placement of the kettles to Black Friday. And, since Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 28 this year, compared to Nov. 22 in 2018, the result is a week of lost time for the bell-ringing.
Lenoir-Rhyne University will give a welcome boost by sponsoring The Salvation Army today at the final regular-season football game of the season. Collection stations will be accessible, and LRU will host the Boys and Girls Club and members’ parents at the game.
They’ll also get to tailgate, courtesy of the university. Maj. Matt Trayler, commander of the Hickory Salvation Army, said Lenoir-Rhyne’s hospitality is a generous, unexpected gift.
Aaron emphasized volunteer bell-ringers as a big help to the Red Kettle Campaign. “The more people volunteer, the fewer ringers we have to hire,” he said. The Army still hires ringers who depend on The Salvation Army at Christmas, however.
“We have people who really need the money from ringing,” Aaron said.
Volunteers from churches, businesses, families, individuals and civic clubs are welcome, Trayler said. This year, volunteers can register online at registertoring.com. Choose “Hickory” and register for a list of locations. Volunteers must commit to a two-hour-minimum time.
Volunteers’ profiles will not be shared, Trayler said. Volunteers will be automatically notified by email how much their kettles collected.
Something new this holiday season is the ability to donate to the kettle fund by cellphone. Money will be directed to the proper place in the Hickory Command via ZIP code. Just scan the bar code on the sign at the kettle with a smartphone, plug in the amount and send it.
“All money collected by our Red Kettle Campaign stays here,” Trayler said. “Wherever you give, anywhere in the coordinate, that’s where the donations stay.”
Trayler also points out there will be a toy collection at Walmart centers for the Christmas Bureau and Christmas programs in other counties served by Hickory.
He and Aaron said they are grateful for the support given to The Salvation Army, and it’s needed again this Christmas. “Thanks to everyone for their generosity,” Aaron said.
Note: The Salvation Army is first and foremost a Protestant church that shares the spirit of Christianity through worship, evangelism and public service. For more, go to www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/hickory/.
