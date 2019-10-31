Garcia

Garcia

HICKORY - Elder Cortland Garcia of Hickory returned home in August from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He served in Orem, Utah, as a Spanish-speaking missionary. He was grateful for the opportunity to teach the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and to serve those in need.

Cortland is one of six siblings in his family, with an older brother, Christian, who served a two-year, Spanish-speaking mission in the Georgia Macon Mission, as well and an older sister, Emma, who is currently serving in the California Anaheim Mission.

Cortland is now attending Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah and loves being back among those he loved and served for the past two years.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments