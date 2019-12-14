HICKORY — The students enrolled with Hickory Public Schools will be out of school for the winter holiday starting Monday, Dec. 23, and they do not return to school until Jan. 6, 2020. For families who depend on the school meals to help feed their children, including breakfast and lunch, this two-week break can bring extra hardships.
To help avoid hunger in the homes of many HPS families with food insecurities, the local neighborhood organization People Offering Relief from Community Hunger,”also known as PORCH, encourages the community to donate non-perishable food items for pickup this Tuesday morning, Dec. 17.
If any home or business has items to be pickedup, PORCH volunteers will make the rounds early Tuesday morning. Simply leave donated food items on the porch or front steps of the residence or business. To arrange pickup, members of the community may email hkyporch@charter.net Monetary donations are also accepted. Since PORCH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all donations are tax-deductible.
PORCH has an urgent need for the following donations to help feed school families:
» Jars of peanut butter
» Jars of jelly
» Boxes of macaroni and cheese
» Cans of meat (such as chicken, tuna, etc.)
» Cans of vegetables
» Beans, canned or dried
» Cans of soup
» Cans of fruit (mandarin oranges, peaches, and pineapple)
» Boxes of cereal or oatmeal
» Dried pasta
» Cans or jars (no glass) of pasta sauce
» Bags or boxes of rice
» Miscellaneous items such a breakfast bars, crackers, treats.
Personal hygiene items.
If any member or business in the community would like to bring donations directly to the PORCH warehouse facility the drop-off of donations will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
The facility is located at 2505 First Ave. SW, Hickory, near the old Longview Elementary and close to the Long View Fire Department.
The PORCH volunteers will be available to help unload the donations as they proceed to sort and bag items for the school families.
Families with children enrolled in Hickory Public Schools only need a voucher from their child’s school to pick up a full bag of food items, with each bag valued at $50 worth of groceries. No application is required. Parents and guardians of enrolled HPS students of any age may call their child’s school and request a voucher to be sent home with the child or families may simply visit the school office and request a PORCH voucher.
Families will pick up their groceries this Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the PORCH facility in Long View.
“We appreciate all donations to help make this holiday a joyous time for all of our families,” said Shauna O’Brien, PORCH executive director. “Thank you for helping us to make a difference in our community, one can at a time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.