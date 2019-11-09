HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Hickory Foundation YMCA are co-hosting the 2019 Harvest of Hope Walk to bring attention to Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which is Nov. 16-24.
The event will be held at the Hickory Foundation YMCA track and is scheduled for Nov. 17, with check-in at 1 p.m. The public is invited to participate in the Harvest of Hope Walk.
The 2-mile walk is a “rain or shine” event designed to help feed our neighbors in most need. Each participant in the walk is asked to register and bring pop-top cans of food for the food drive. The monies raised from the registration fee will go to the GHCCM Nutrition Center to purchase needed food items.
Participants will enjoy an afternoon of fresh fall air, exercise and fun activities to include cornhole, games, the YMCA climbing wall and more. A food truck will sell candy apples and cotton candy.
The registration fee is $10 per person, $25 per family of three or more, $35 for teams of five or more, and dog registration is $5 per dog. If someone is unable to attend and wants to support the event, there is a virtual walker fee of $35 per person. To register, call 828-323-7902 or go online to www.ccmhickory.org/event
GHCCM provides assistance to more than 2,000 individuals and families each month. Many who come to the ministry are in need of emergency food and supplemental monthly food. In addition, more than 200 snack packs are distributed to homeless people each week. The snack-pack items include nonperishable/ready-to-eat foods.
In a year, the value of the food distributed by GHCCM to those facing a food crisis or shortage is $900,000. As stated by its nutrition services coordinator: “The nutrition service of GHCCM is dependent on donations of food from area businesses/grocery stores and food collection projects through churches and civic organization. In addition, monetary donations are critical to providing a full range of food choices.”
To support GHCCM send contributions to 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602, Attention Linda Wade; call 828-323-7903; or donate online from the Greater Hickory CCM website ccmhickory.org/donate.
To volunteer, send an email to outreach@ccmHickory.org or contact Linda Gensheimer, 828-323-7904.
