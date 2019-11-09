HICKORY — Praise dancing is a liturgical or spiritual dance that incorporates music and movement as a form of worship. Praise dancers employ their bodies to express the word and spirit of God.
Locally, The Children of Zion of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church contribute spiritually to Hartzell’s morning service on the second and fourth Sundays and to occasional community events.
Members of the group range from preschool to high school age. Their leaders are Deneen Ray, Anyea Gibson, Doris Craig and Tracy Ray.
On Sunday Nov. 17 at 3 p.m., the group will host its fourth annual “Praise Dance Explosion!” Several other praise dance teams have been invited to participate in this spirited, uplifting celebration. The program is family friendly and open to the public.
Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 465 South Center St. in Hickory. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is pastor. For information, call 828-324-2209.
