HICKORY - “Hickory Rings!” will present its eighth annual Christmas concerts on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Abernethy Laurels Spirit Place, Tuesday, Nov. 19, at First United Methodist Church in Lenoir and Thursday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church in Hickory.
The Abernethy Laurels concert will begin at 3 p.m. The Lenoir and Hickory concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public. Donations will be appreciated for the purchase of new music and the seventh octave of chimes.
These holiday performances will include music of Moklebust, McChesney, Dobrinski, Krug, Wagner, and Thompson. A special treat will feature the choral singing of Hickory Rings! and the addition of the sixth octave of chimes giving more depth to the sound.
Members of “Hickory Rings!” include Stephanie Alm, Holly Bernesser, Noelle Bernesser, Nathan Brickman, Carla Burns, Deb Byrd, Randy Fisher, Doug Frei, Joan Glover, Marie Hitzemann, Kim Ledford, James Knuckles, Sharon McCrary, Susan Morgan, Rosa Lynn Padgett, Patsy Riddle, Kecia Roseman, and Angie Treadway. Mike Watson is the director.
“Hickory Rings!” was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local hand bell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new handbell repertoire. The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties.
Membership for “Hickory Rings!” is by audition. For more information, contact Watson at mikewatson3737@yahoo.com.
