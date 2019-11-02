NEWTON – This past August, local companies, churches and individuals were encouraged to participate in The Corner Table Soup Kitchen’s Parade Of Cans Food Drive for the infamous “Canned Trophy."
The drive, held to restock the kitchen's pantry, named a new "can”pion for 2019. GKN Automotive secured the top spot by collecting 14,854 pounds of much-needed food.
2019 marked the first year GKN Automotive participated in the drive.
“This has not only been a great chance for GKN to assist in the community, but also internally has been a great team building event,” said Christopher George, Site Continuous Improvement Leader at GKN.
“To see the excitement and passion from the employees at GKN during this drive was impressive," said Summer Jenkins, executive director at The Corner Table. “It is heartwarming that we have so many in our community who care about the less fortunate and choose to partner with us to make a difference."
GKN was presented the “Canned Trophy” recently at its Plant 1. “We not only won the trophy, but with The Corner Table’s help we’re winning internally as well,” George said.
Ethan Allen and First Presbyterian Church in Newton finished second and third in the competition.
“The Parade of Cans participants do not just donate food, they go specifically off of our needs and the response is amazing,” said Tina Campbell, Food Service and Volunteer Manager. “In total, more than 37,700 pounds were collected. “With the community’s help through this drive it not only allows us to provide meals, but it gives us the capability to take pride in our service and prepare good quality meals to those we serve."
Collections from this drive will be used to provide meals for the hungry men, women, and children in the community.
For more information on The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, call 828-464-0355 or visit thecornertable.org.
Located in downtown Newton, The Corner Table has served more than 725,000 meals since its inception in 2002. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a soup kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.
